‘Tis the season for hot cocoa, Christmas movies, and waking up in a cold sweat at 3 a.m. because you forgot to move the Elf on the Shelf. Look, this is the most wonderful time of the year for a lot of people, but it’s also a time full of budgets and stress and extended family events that make you want to scream. And as December flies by (seriously, where did this year go?), the moms are ready to confess.

So if you’re also panicking about what to get your kids for the holidays — or panicking about what everyone else is buying them — read on. From Elf on the Shelf woes to being ready for January, these anonymous confessions prove that we’re all in this together. Pass the (spiked) eggnog.

Really can’t get into the holidays this year — decorating, traditions, none of it. Confession #50612266

Why did I buy an elf 11 years ago? Confession #52407741

Moving the DAMN ELF 😩😩 Confession #52407740

Holidays have me so overwhelmed; just hoping my kids are having the best time. Confession #51838472

Feeling like I’m on a runaway train with all of the work/school/family obligations piling up Confession #50626099

Completely broke and can’t afford much for my kid for Christmas Confession #52251868

Christmas is hard with teen boys. Miss the easy magic of when they were little. Confession #53005815

I can’t keep up with the cost of Christmas and my kids wanting every little thing! Confession #51944193

My husband died and I’m responsible for all the holiday cheer. I hate it so much. Confession #50548416

I’m over the holiday season and I’m counting down the days ‘til it’s done. Confession #54167627

I don’t want to put up Christmas decorations. Confession #52917014

December is HARD Confession #52101571

I don’t like Christmas. I wish we could just skip past the whole thing. Confession #52402056

Dealing with my in-laws for the holidays will be the death of me. Confession #53118282

Annoyed that even though my husband tries to help for Xmas, he doesn’t do it right. Confession #51794512

I don’t want to go home for the holidays. Confession #53580373

I decorated the Xmas tree before my kid got home so I could do it my way. Confession #54710805

I hate that my husband doesn’t help with any gift buying. Confession #51521908

I’m worried my son won’t believe in Santa much longer. Confession #53697343

I’m afraid to go home for the holidays because I gained weight. I’m embarrassed and ashamed. Confession #50149878

The holidays are hard seeing everyone with family when you don’t have any from your side. Confession #50721070

Done with people wanting to buy our kids 52 things for Christmas — it’s too much crap! Confession #54012223

My extended family goes completely over the top with gifts, and it stresses me out. Confession #52371805