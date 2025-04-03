I’ve been lucky to always have super affectionate cats as pets. Like, climb into your lap every chance they get, purr right into your ear, knock you over for the chance to get a little petting — all of the normal love signs. But the cat we adopted at 3 years old several years ago is, without a doubt, a cat who feels best by constantly reminding us how much he loves us. Whether it’s climbing into our arms to be carried around the house like a baby or sitting on my husband’s shoulders as he watches TV, this cat is just an enormous lovebug. But the most surprising sign of affection he does is rub his teeth up against us. He doesn’t bite (although he does like to nibble our hair) or even really open his mouth fully — it’s like his lips are just peeled back some so he can rub his teeth against our arms, face, neck, wherever he can.

It’s super sweet and feels like a kiss. But is it actually a sign of love? Or do I need to remind myself that this cat may love me, but would eat me if he had to?

Much like cats rubbing their heads against you or gently headbutting you when you’re sitting on the couch, the theory behind cats rubbing their teeth against you is that they’re “marking” you. “Cats have scent glands in the area of their cheeks, which they rub on things — and people — to leave behind their own scent and pheromones,” Leslie Brooks, DVM, MPH, tells Scary Mommy. It’s like you’ve been accepted into their life, basically. You’re a safe space; you belong to them. It’s incredibly sweet!

The running joke with cats is that they couldn’t care less if you’re around or not, but, in fact, they’re incredibly affectionate pets. If your cat seeks you out through the house or snuggles up with you when you’re still, that’s a sure sign they love you and are bonded to you. But along with rubbing their teeth against you, if your cat gives you a little grooming sesh, consider it a great honor. Our own cat will sometimes lick our hair or even nibble at our hair as he snuggles, and this is a sign that trust has been built between us. (Great, now I’m crying.)

So next time you feel like your cat’s getting closer and closer to gnawing on your ear, just know it’s them telling you they love you, they trust you, and they want you to belong to them. And maybe you should give them an extra scratch behind the ears or snuggle.