This Man's Wife Has A Shared Bank Account With Her Friends & This Is How It Works

It’s a huge red flag if your partner is super controlling with money — especially if he tracks all of your spending or bars you from having your own bank account or credit card. So it’s probably a pretty huge green flag if your partner encourages your financial freedom and privacy.

Enter New Zealand content creator Louis Davis, who often shares interesting and funny videos about his family life. One detail that his viewers often latch on to? His wife has a shared bank account with her friends — and he doesn’t pry into it at all. In fact, he’s supportive and even in awe that they pull it off.

“My wife has a shared bank account with her friends, and you guys always ask me questions, but I don’t know anything either,” he explained in a recent Instagram post. “I know they go for like thousand-dollar dinners, and they use it to buy birthday presents, no worries. I’m just not allowed to know how much is in there, how often they put into it. I don’t know if they own assets. I just know it’s for anything the girls want to do and I can’t ask anything about it.”

It’s not the first time he’s posted about the magical girls’ fund account. In an earlier video, he explained a bit more.

“My wife has a shared bank account with her friends. They all put money in every week, and it’s for girls’ nights, coffee dates, birthdays, weekends away, holidays,” he says. “Maybe one day investing, buying things together. It’s pretty impressive. I don’t think a group of guys could pull this off. Communication that’s beyond our level of friendship. Hats off to the girls!”

Down in the comments, Davis got pretty much universal praise for being a green flag husband while his wife and her girlfriends were applauded for their financial smarts.

“I’m funny, super outgoing, I self regulate & have really good table manners, I’m a hairstylist & an Esthetician, & am fluent in Spanish- Pls relay this to your wife as my pitch to join this Sisterhood,” one person replied.

“I love when men stay out of women’s business,” another said.

“Yes because your friends are also your life partners.”

“I kinda love this because if one of those ladies needs out of a situation she has support financially and emotionally.”

“This sounds like safety in worst case and utter joy in best case- im in.”

“I absolutely love this level of trust and resources for the girls.”

“Now that's a secure husband and marriage.”

“Surprised you even know it exists 😂”

Many people shared that this is a common occurrence in many cultures around the world.

“It’s called vicoba in Tanzania,” one explained.

“We call it Merry Go Round (Chama). It's for trips, buying land, some even have whole buildings of apartments under the groups names and depending with the way of savings, you get yearly dividends,” another said.

“In Zambia we call it Village Banking, in Congo we call it likelemba,” another shared. “In a lot of Francophone African countries it’s a ‘tontine.’ It can serve different purposes: home building, special events, medical bills, holidays or just enjoying a good time as friends. Gotta do it with trustworthy people though.”

“It’s amazing how women across all cultures have some version of this,” another said. “When I was growing up, my mom and aunts did a susu club. For susu everyone puts in a set amount and the pot goes to a different person every cycle.”

There’s so much to love about this — women supporting other women and men... staying out of their way!