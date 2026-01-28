The Winter Olympics begin on Feb. 6, and that means all the watch parties for figure skating, snowboarding, and curling will be in full swing. You could decide to cheer on Team USA with red, white, and blue-themed appetizers, or you could lean into some of your favorite snacks and apps from around our great nation and serve them in fun, bite-sized ways. This is some of the best Winter Olympics party food to serve while watching all these amazing athletes go for the gold.

01 Easy Homemade Mini Corn Dogs Damn Delicious Making corn dogs at home might be a little more work than you’re usually willing to do on a weeknight, but if you’re planning an Olympics watch party with the kids or with friends, they’re a really fun food idea. Damn Delicious’ recipe will walk you through how to do it, and you’ll be so happy with the crunch and breading on these compared to making frozen ones.

02 Philly Cheesesteak Sliders Princess Pinky Girl They don’t make ‘em like this anywhere else in the world. Princess Pinky Girl’s Philly cheesesteak sliders are the perfect all-American party food — filling and savory, but small enough you can sample it and some of everything else.

03 Buffalo Chicken Dip Entirely Emmy Wings and buffalo chicken anything are a signature of American cuisine if you ask me, so Entirely Emmy’s buffalo chicken dip is the perfect thing to serve. Hers is packed with protein, takes five minutes of prep and 25 in the oven, and it’s ready to enjoy with chips, beers, and friends.

04 BBQ Deviled Eggs A Cookie Named Desire I’m not sure there’s ever been a more American food than A Cookie Named Desire’s BBQ deviled eggs. If you’re smoking some kind of meat any time soon, you won’t regret putting just a tiny bit aside to add to these and really send them over the top.

05 Potato Chip Chicken Tenders Princess Pinky Girl Crispy, crunchy chicken tenders? Yes please. Princess Pinky Girl’s homemade tendies include crushed potato chips in the breading for maximum flavor and crunch, and something about the whole idea just screams America.

06 Air Fryer Mozzarella Sticks Averie Cooks Listen, I am not above a good old-fashioned frozen mozzarella stick, but they never quite have that satisfying, melty cheese pull, do they? Averie Cooks’ air-fried homemade version looks like it’s straight out of a Chili’s commercial in the absolute best way, and you don’t even have to heat up any oil.

07 Homemade Sloppy Joes Damn Delicious Sloppy Joes are a solid option if you want to have an all-American dinner with the kids and just need something easy and crowd-pleasing to whip up. Bonus points because this is a one-skillet recipe (thank you for that, Damn Delicious)! Just serve up your sammies with pickles, fries, and any other fixings you please.

08 Baked Potato Wedges Averie Cooks Not sure what to serve with your sliders or Sloppy Joes? Try Averie Cooks’ baked potato wedges. She promises her recipe will give you the crispy skin and fluffy interior you want from a good wedge. Make them feel extra special with a fun spice blend or dipping sauce.

09 S’mores Dip A Cookie Named Desire Apple pie might be the iconic American dessert, but I think a good s’more comes pretty darn close. A Cookie Named Desire’s s’mores dip is a little more party-appropriate anyway since it’s a dippable dessert, and it will remind everyone of being cozied up by a fire.

Shhhh, not now, I’m adding corn dog ingredients to my grocery list.