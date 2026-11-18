I distinctly remember sitting in AP English class as a junior in high school with such horrible period cramps that it must've shown on my face. I kept staring at the clock, and eventually, my very strict, no-nonsense teacher came to my desk and asked if I was OK.

“Can I go home early?” I asked.

She let me.

It was the first time in my life that I hadn’t felt well and advocated for myself, albeit only after being nudged.

Then, in my 20s, I was severely nauseous with my first pregnancy but kept suffering through it at work because I wanted to save up my PTO for maternity leave. Now, I work from home, but as I’m hitting my late 30s, I wonder if I’d be any better at advocating for my needs in the workplace if I had perimenopause symptoms.

Truthfully, I’m not sure I would be — and I’m far from the only one. In a new study, Womea surveyed more than 830 employed U.S. women ages 45 and older about how perimenopause or menopause symptoms affect their experiences at work.

Of those surveyed, 60% said no one at work knew they were experiencing symptoms. Meanwhile, 90% said their employers have no menopause or midlife health policies in place. An alarming 87% said their symptoms affected their job performance in the past year, and 17% believed their symptoms cost them a promotion, raise, or high-visibility project.

So what’s a woman to do when she finds her perimenopause or menopause symptoms interfering with her career? And what can we reasonably expect our employers to do about it?

Why Perimenopause Can Make Work So Difficult

Perimenopause is the hormonal transition that leads us on the lovely path to menopause. It can begin in a woman’s 30s, although it more commonly starts in her 40s. “Fun” symptoms include brain fog, sleep disruption, mood changes, hot flashes, and irregular periods.

Dr. Gillian Goddard, a board-certified endocrinologist and author of The Hormone Loop, says disrupted sleep can leave a woman feeling physically and mentally sluggish. Declining estrogen levels also affect dopamine activity, making it harder to concentrate. Research also suggests that learning new information can become more difficult during this period.

That helps explain why half of the women in the Womea survey reported experiencing brain fog or losing their train of thought during a meeting, client call, or presentation.

Women in this stage might not feel like themselves physically and emotionally, says Lauren Tetenbaum, LCSW, JD, PMH-C, MSCP, a New York-based women’s reproductive mental health expert and the author of Millennial Menopause: Preparing for Perimenopause, Menopause, and Life’s Next Period.

As a psychotherapist, Tetenbaum says many of her clients are ambitious and dedicated to their careers, but are “caught off guard by the symptoms… they were never warned about.” Not even by their own healthcare providers!

Rather than recognizing that they may need medical care or additional rest, some women catastrophize what they’re going through, she says, worrying that brain fog could be a sign of early dementia or that they’re no longer capable of meeting their own high standards. “The performance is often not the issue; it’s the self-perception,” Tetenbaum says.

Still, it’s not easy for women navigating midlife at work.

Women can feel pushed out of the workforce during major life transitions, Tetenbaum says, from matrescence to perimenopause, because they're presented with a false choice: “Sacrifice your health or wellbeing or values to work here, or leave, and don’t you dare show ‘weakness’ by asking for help.”

So, What Can Women and Their Employers Do?

We shouldn’t have to choose between our health and our careers... nor should we feel obligated to disclose personal medical details to our managers just to get support.

Instead, Tetenbaum encourages women to familiarize themselves with their workplace benefits, such as health insurance coverage, PTO, and possible accommodations. (Sometimes, especially in competitive fields, employees can worry that taking PTO makes them look noncommitted. But taking care of ourselves shouldn't be seen as professional weakness. After all, we can’t bring our best selves to work if we're not feeling our best.)

Tetenbaum also strongly urges women to seek medical care rather than assume they have to push through their symptoms.

Employers have to do their part, too.

Goddard says several workplace conditions can make this phase of life more difficult for women, including insufficient restrooms, unpredictable or long hours, limited opportunities for breaks, and confined workspaces. Addressing some of these conditions could make a difference.

Employers can also review their health insurance policies to make sure menopause-related care is covered, such as menopause specialists, behavioral and psychological health care, and other relevant services, adds Tetenbaum, as well as look at ways to implement flexible schedules, remote work options, temperature controls, and uniforms that don’t exacerbate symptoms.

Of course, every individual and workplace is different. So employers should never be afraid to ask employees what would help them, she says.

As for women thinking about leaving their jobs or reducing their hours because of symptoms, Tetenbaum cautions, “Try not to make long-term decisions during a moment you feel overwhelmed.”

And the best decision we can make of all? Learning to advocate for our needs... in every stage of our careers and bodies.