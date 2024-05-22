11 Work-From-Home Snacks To Brighten Up Your Day

I’ve worked from home, at least part-time, for practically my entire career. And over the last six years, I’ve worked almost entirely from my kitchen table. So basically, I spend most of my working days staring at the place where I keep the snacks. As I’ve gotten older and my body has started to fall apart in the mostly minor but very inconvenient ways common to early middle age, I’ve had to be more strategic about what goes into my mouth. Basically, I need more protein and — sorry — more fiber.

But it’s also crucial to have a little something to look forward to at 3:30 p.m., as though you were a second grader. (Aren’t we all, at heart?) And if I don’t keep something that’s relatively healthy that I’m excited about in the house, I’ll find myself roaming town looking for exciting garbage, like a raccoon. Which is fun, occasionally, but very expensive in this economy.

So, here are the snacks I rotate in and out of my roster (plus some suggestions from the rest of the Scary Mommy team).

Vanilla Skyr With Hemp Hearts and Pomegranate Seeds

I love this Icelandic-style yogurt, which is higher in protein than even Greek yogurt and has this extremely thick consistency that’s very satisfying. I eat plenty of single-serve cups of the stuff, but I also like to dress it up a little. One of my favorite ways: hemp hearts to add a little crunch and pomegranate to give it almost a boba-like pop.

Wasa Crackers and Hummus

Hummus is basically health-food bean dip, which, to be clear, is an endorsement. It’s not quite as high protein as something like yogurt, but it is satisfying and delicious. Also suggested by members of Team Scary Mommy: hummus with bell peppers and naan dippers. Or pita chips. Or crackers. Really, hummus with anything and everything.

TikTok’s Cucumber and Sweet Pepper Salad

Cucumbers, a perfect summer food, are underrated. Dress them up with this viral salad, which you can stick in the fridge and pull out for a meal, or just an afternoon pick-me-up.

Toast

You know what’s good? Toast. It’s not particularly exciting but man, it’s good.

Peanut Butter on Corn Cakes

Scary Mommy EIC Kate Auletta recently recommended corn cakes to me, which she says taste “less like cardboard” than Wasa crackers. Tough but fair.

Athenos Whipped Feta Dip with Stacy's Pita Chips

This one comes courtesy of Julie Sprankles, Deputy Editor of Lifestyle. I didn’t know this stuff existed, and now I need a 55-gallon drum of it. Sarah Aswell, Deputy Editor of News & Social, also recommends this Mexican street corn dip for dip fans.

Carrots and Ranch Dressing

This is a classic kids’ snack, and you know what? Still good.

Nuts

There’s so little prep! Unless you really enjoy food that takes a ludicrously long time to eat (like me) in which case there’s pistachios. Alternatively, consider a chocolate-dusted almond.

Popcorn

You know what I like about popcorn? The fact that there are so many varieties — and variety is key to your overall work-from-home snack strategy. (You need to change it up a bit, or you should to feel a little like a ghost haunting your own home. Yes, I learned this from the pandemic.) If you want to make an event of it, you can do microwave popcorn or get out the popcorn popper. Then there’s the whole universe of regular vs. white cheddar vs. kettle corn, and that’s without getting into the various toppings and more elaborate flavor profiles. I’m told the lime SkinnyPop is not to be slept on.

Popsicles

A millennial childhood classic that’s still delicious.

Pudding Cups

Similarly, sometimes you need a treat but don’t want to leave the house. I’m a little alarmed by how shelf-stable many of these are, but you know what? I’m not gonna ask questions.