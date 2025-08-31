You Can Declutter Every Room In Your Home With These 60 Cheap, Clever Things

There’s truly nothing more satisfying than a good decluttering session, but if you’re stumped on how or where to begin that journey, you’ve landed on the right side of the Internet. All of the genius products on this list can help you streamline every room in your home without spending much (some start at just a few bucks). Scroll on to get to the part where your home looks and feels clutter-free.

01 Hook-&-Loop Ties To Secure Unruly Appliance Cords Wrap-It Storage Cable Clamps (24-Pack) See price on Amazon See on Amazon Unruly cords no more: These 24 cable clams (which boast a hook-and-loop closure) can be used to securely wrap up electronics cords all over your house. “These cable clams are sturdy, reasonably priced and they work,” shared one commenter.

02 Durable Under-Bed Storage On Wheels Yecaye Under Bed Storage (2-Pack) See price on Amazon See on Amazon These under-bed storage containers are on wheels to roll in and out for super easy access. Each one in the pair features a sturdy frame to hold up to 33 pounds of seasonal clothes, extra linens, shoes, and more.

03 Space-Saving Cascading Wooden Hangers With 6 Tiers MORALVE Space Saving Hanger (4-Pack) See price on Amazon See on Amazon Tight on closet space? These six-tier hangers have a low-profile design to hold a lot while taking up minimal room. They work with pretty much any hangers you already have, and they’re made from beech wood for durability. Four come in the set.

04 A Sliding Bin For Added Storage In Deep Drawers YouCopia DrawerFit Sliding Drawer Bin See price on Amazon See on Amazon With a 4.7-star rating overall, this sliding drawer bin — which creates an upper level of storage in deep drawers — is clearly a favorite decluttering solution. “No more digging through my bathroom drawer trying to find what I'm looking for! It has good storage capacity for smaller items and is very thick and sturdy,” noted one commenter.

05 A Low-Priced 8-Hook Hanger For Tanks, Bras & More ZEDODIER Tank Top Hanger See price on Amazon See on Amazon This metal hanger boasts eight hanging hooks and a rotating design for easy access to the clothes or accessories you place on it — it’s great for tanks, bras, belts, and so much more. This will greatly clear out your drawers for just $10.

06 Bamboo Storage Bag Holders With Handy Labels WOODENHOUSE LIFELONG QUALITY Storage Bag Organizer See price on Amazon See on Amazon Ditch the OG cardboard boxes all of your storage bags came in and transfer everything into these bamboo organizers. The four boxes are compatible with most storage bags (including the big gallon ones), and labels are included to remember what’s what.

07 A Tiered Organizer For Everything From Toiletries To Collectables SIMPLEMADE 3-Tier Spice Rack Organizer See price on Amazon See on Amazon This clear organizer is versatile to the max. Use it for spices in the kitchen, perfume bottles on your vanity, vitamin bottles in your pantry, craft supplies in a closet, and so much more. The three tiers allow you to spot everything at a glance.

08 Bedsheet Organizer Bands For Just $2 Each Niagara Bed Sheet Organizer (2-Pack) See price on Amazon See on Amazon For literally less than five bucks for two of them, these bedsheet bands will make such a big difference in your linen closet’s organization. Each band is labeled with your sheet size, and it’s stretchy enough to wrap around the flat sheet, fitted sheet, pillowcases, and more to keep all of these components together.

09 A Slotted Battery Holder So You Always Know What You Have On Hand THE BATTERY ORGANISER Storage Case See price on Amazon See on Amazon This battery organizer boasts individual slots for up to 180 batteries — including 78 AAs, 64 AAAs, eight nine-volts, 10 Cs, eight Ds, and 12 flat batteries. This way, you can organize your whole collection to stop accidentally buying duplicates. There’s also a removable battery tester to eliminate duds.

10 A Swiveling Organizer For Small Accessories Juvale Stackable Hair Accessories Organizer See price on Amazon See on Amazon With four separate storage compartments, this clear organizer is perfect for stashing and sorting small hair accessories (like bobby pins, elastics, scrunchies, and more), beauty products, or jewelry. Each individual tier swivels in and out for quick grabbing.

11 A Marbled Kitchen Soap Dispenser & Organizer In One Deobath Hand and Dish Soap Dispenser See price on Amazon See on Amazon Position this soap dispenser set next to your kitchen sink. It has dual dispensers for hand soap and dish soap, plus storage compartments in the back for your dishwashing essentials, like a sponge or cleaning brush. The marbled finish screams sophistication.

12 Handy Adjustable Drawer Dividers That Are A Fan-Favorite Homemaid Bamboo Drawer Dividers (4-Pack) See price on Amazon See on Amazon With a near-perfect 4.7-star overall rating after 6,000 and growing reviews, fans reach for these bamboo dividers to optimize their drawer space. They expand in length, plus they can be positioned horizontally or vertically to create handy compartments for your items. Four come in a pack.

13 A Narrow Rolling Cart To Make The Most Of Tight Corners SPACEKEEPER Slim Rolling Storage Cart See price on Amazon See on Amazon At less than 5 inches wide, this rolling cart can be positioned in pretty much any spot, providing storage space that you wouldn’t otherwise have. It boasts four adjustable tiers and four wheels, two of which lock to secure it. It comes in five shades in the listing.

14 Suction Cup Window Shelves To Get Plants Off The Counter Lifewit Window Plant Floating Shelf (2-Pack) See price on Amazon See on Amazon These best-selling floating shelves have suction cups to attach directly onto windows, making them the perfect spot for your plant pots or propagation station since they’ll get plenty of sun. The two shelves can each support up to 10 pounds, clearing plenty of counter space.

15 A Clever Cable Management Kit For Your Desk EVEO Cable Management Under Desk Kit (6-Pack) See price on Amazon See on Amazon Between your laptop, monitor, keyboard, phone, and chargers, there are likely so many cables and cords behind your work desk. This cable management raceway kit is the best way to corral and conceal them, making your workspace feel clutter-free.

16 A Stick-On Under-Desk Drawer For Stealth Storage Poeland Under Desk Drawer See price on Amazon See on Amazon Don’t let your work desk get out of hand: Use this under-desk drawer to organize the supplies you use most, like pens, your planner, a mouse, headphones, and more. It sticks in place on any flat, smooth under-desk area using just adhesive. The drawer is 12 inches long, 8.6 wide, and 3.2 deep.

17 Heavy-Duty Storage Wraps To Wrangle Rope, Cords & More Easy-Carry Wrap-It Storage Straps (2-Pack) See price on Amazon See on Amazon These storage wraps are seriously heavy-duty. Each one in the pair is made from durable, weather-resistant polypropylene with a hook-and-loop closure to wrap around garden hoses, rope, extension cords, and more — up to 50 pounds of them. They’re a must for the garage or your storage shed.

18 Open-Front Storage Bins For Easy Access Vtopmart Foldable Open Front Storage Bin (2-Pack) See price on Amazon See on Amazon Each of these storage bins has a wide opening in the front so you can pull out items without even having to open them — they’re great for produce, hair accessories, office supplies, and so much more. The two bins stack to save space.

19 Hanging Jewelry Holders For Your Whole Collection Boxy Concepts Necklace Organizer (2-Pack) See price on Amazon See on Amazon Nowhere to organize your favorite jewelry pieces? These two hanging holders are the solution. Each one has 10 knobs for bracelets, necklaces, and more, then they can install with adhesive backings.

20 A Seagrass Storage Basket That Fits The Back Of The Toilet DECRAFTS Seagrass Storage Basket See price on Amazon See on Amazon This storage basket is handwoven from natural seagrass, bringing a textured element to any space. The size is perfect for sitting on the tank of a toilet to hold various hygiene products. It features three separate compartments on the inside, and everything is out of sight (thanks to its hinged lid).

21 A Trio Of Hat Racks For Just $20 Fairpeak Wall Hat Rack (3-Pack) See price on Amazon See on Amazon Baseball caps, beanies, sun hats, and whatever other hats you have in your collection can all be stored on these wall-mounted racks. Three come with for just $20, which is a steal. Plus, there are hanging hooks for other accessories.

22 A Pot & Pan Rack You Can Use Vertically Or Horizontally Extreme Matters Pots and Pans Organizer See price on Amazon See on Amazon Whether you mount it on the wall or place it in one of your kitchen cabinets, this heavy-duty steel rack is a smart storage solution for skillets, pots, pans, lids, and other cookware pieces. It boasts five tiers, yet takes up minimal space. Use it vertically or horizontally.

23 Silicone Mats To Stack Your Fave Drink Cans & Bottles Securely kwmobile Silicone Bottle Stacking Mat (2-Pack) See price on Amazon See on Amazon The best way to optimize fridge space is to stack your drink cans and bottles on their sides. And these two silicone mats allow you to do so without them rolling around — the grooved surface is totally nonslip. They work with soda cans, beer bottles, sparkling water cans, and your other go-to beverages.

24 Tiered Under-Sink Organizers With Slide-Out Drawers Kjfeoiye Under-Sink Organizers (2-Pack) See price on Amazon See on Amazon Don’t waste the area underneath your sinks — these two-tier organizers are designed to fit well in this area, and each one has slide-out drawers for convenient access. Bonus points: There are also hanging hooks and cups for smaller items. Two come in the set.

25 Protective Wrapping Paper Storage For Up To 25 Rolls Zober Wrapping Paper Storage Container See price on Amazon See on Amazon The question of where to store leftover wrapping paper just got solved: This clear storage bag has space for up to 25 rolls, and the zippered lid keeps dust and moisture out, preserving all of the pretty paper. Use the two sturdy handles to grab hold of this pick when it’s wrapping time.

26 Sunglasses Holders With A Boutique Vibe WPESI Wall Glasses Holder (2-Pack) See price on Amazon See on Amazon Sunnies, glasses, and reading glasses can all be hung on these wall-mounted holders. This way, you won’t lose track of all of your favorite pairs. “I love having a place to hang all my sunglasses without worrying about them getting scratched up, plus it’s nice to be able to see all my options side by side when figuring out which pair to wear with my outfit,” shared one shopper.

27 No-Drill Acrylic Shelves For Stylish Storage Vdomus Acrylic Bathroom Shelves (2-Pack) See price on Amazon See on Amazon These sleek-looking acrylic shelves stick in place with adhesive, so they go up in mere minutes. “They're sturdy, stylish, and provide ample storage space for all my bathroom essentials,” shared one shopper, though you could truly use them in any room you please.

28 Bedsheet Boxes To Get Your Linen Closet In Check SheetCube Bed Sheet Organizers (6-Pack) See price on Amazon See on Amazon If your linen closet is lacking in the organization department, turn to these bedsheet boxes to get your bedding in order. Each one (six come with, making each one about $6) has ample room for an entire bedsheet set or even a comforter or duvet, then it zips securely shut to keep everything together. The boxes stack or can be positioned upright side by side.

29 A Utensil Holder That Rotates For All-Around Access DOWAN Rotating Cooking Utensil Holder See price on Amazon See on Amazon This utensil holder has space for a surprising amount (up to 20 cooking tools and utensils, in fact), and it smoothly spins for all-around access. The weighted bottom ensures it doesn’t topple as you grab what you need during dinner prep. It also comes in matte black and several styles of white in the listing.

30 A Space-Saving Knife Strip With A Magnetic Design X-bet MAGNET Knife Magnetic Strip See price on Amazon See on Amazon Ditch the bulky knife block and use this magnetic strip for your favorite cooking knives. It mounts on the wall (using adhesive or screws, whatever is more your speed) to free up your counters, and at 16 inches long, there’s ample space for knives, scissors, and other metal tools.

31 Water Bottle Organizers You Can Stack To Suit Your Collection spospo Water Bottle Organizer (2-Pack) See price on Amazon See on Amazon Storing water bottles is surprisingly difficult — lay them down and they roll, but stand them up and they take up so much room. These two clear organizers each have individual slots to hold tumblers and water bottles of almost any size. They stack on top of one another to maximize space.

32 A Roomy Organizer To Clear Your Bathroom Counters zccz Makeup Organizer See price on Amazon See on Amazon Clear off your bathroom counters and store your makeup, hair brush, toothbrush and paste, perfume, and so much more in this resin holder with four roomy compartments. It looks like real marble, but the price point is under $25.

33 A Magnetic Stovetop Shelf That Stays Put TEO Silicone Magnetic Stovetop Shelf See price on Amazon See on Amazon This silicone shelf magnetizes in place on the top of your stovetop, creating a handy space for oils, spices, salt and pepper, and other items you cook with every single day. It looks sleek and will always stay that way since it’s heat resistant to avoid melting.

34 Adjustable Dividers To Keep Your Bags Upright Moryimi Adjustable Shelf Dividers (2-Pack) See price on Amazon See on Amazon Position these clear dividers on your closet shelves to create designated spots for all of your purses and bags — it’ll hold them upright, preventing creasing, wrinkles, and other potential damage. They’re simple to install and sturdy once in place. Your order includes two sets, each of which includes four dividers.

35 A 2-Tier Turntable You Can Use Anywhere Juvale 2-Tier Lazy Susan See price on Amazon See on Amazon Any cluttered spot in your home could likely be resolved with this tiered turntable. It has two storage tiers with raised rims, and the whole thing spins smoothly for grabbing whatever you need, whether you place it in the kitchen, bathroom, or somewhere else. Made from stainless steel, this pick is built to last.

36 A Headband Holder Worthy Of Display Juvale Velvet Headband Holder See price on Amazon See on Amazon This headband holder has space for up to seven regular headbands or 24 thin ones. The luxe velvet finish makes it worthy of display on your vanity or bathroom counters — though, honestly, it looks like it belongs in a boutique. Some reviewers use it for other accessories like bracelets.

37 Clear Shelves To Maximize Cabinet Space Bobomoment Clear Cabinet Organizer Shelves (2-Pack) See price on Amazon See on Amazon Take advantage of the vertical space in your kitchen cabinets with these two clear shelves. Place cups, cans, plates, spices, bowls, and other essentials under them and on top of them — so basically, they create double the amount of storage. They look nice enough to use on counters, too.

38 A Rotating Organizer Designed For Claw Clips SNOWSTAR Acrylic Claw Clip Organizer See price on Amazon See on Amazon If you’re like me and have far too many claw clips in your collection, use this acrylic organizer to store them all. It rotates 360 degrees for access and has space for up to 21 clips, depending on the size.

39 A Half-Circle Organizer To Secure Belts, Scarves & More EASYVIEW Belt Hanger Organizer See price on Amazon See on Amazon “Easy, simple solution that works perfectly,” is how one fan described this belt organizer. And that sentiment couldn’t be more true. The holder has a half-circle design to easily slide belts on and off, and there’s a hook on the top for hanging it from your closet rod.

40 In-Drawer Storage Boxes With Individual Slots Criusia Drawer Organizer Dividers (3-Pack) See price on Amazon See on Amazon Between these three storage boxes, there are a whopping 64 individual compartments (in medium and large sizes) for organizing socks, underwear, lingerie, tank tops, and more. Stick them in your drawer to make it much easier to see everything.

41 A Chic Jewelry Rack That’s Over 1 Foot Tall Half Room Branch Jewelry Rack See price on Amazon See on Amazon Standing tall like a tree — it’s over 1 foot tall — this jewelry rack has plenty of branches for the pieces in your collection. Plus, there’s a storage compartment on the bottom that functions as a catch-all for small items like earrings. The rack rotates for access at any angle.

42 A Roomy Makeup Organizer With A Luxe Ribbed Design ZHIAI Makeup Organizer See price on Amazon See on Amazon This makeup organizer is low-key stunning — display it on your bathroom counters to add to your overall aesthetic. Between its various drawers and compartments, there is ample space for your favorite beauty products, and the whole thing is made from clear acrylic.

43 A Modern Wall Shelf That Makes Use Of Awkward Corners Love-KANKEI Corner Shelf Wall Mount See price on Amazon See on Amazon With its geometric accents, this shelf unit has a positively modern appeal. Plus, it takes advantage of a corner in your home for storage — use the five tiers to stash functional products or even just decor, up to 44 pounds in total. It comes in five colors in the listing.

44 Clear Bins To Overhaul Your Medicine Cabinet PAVSTINE Medicine Cabinet Organizer (2-Pack) See price on Amazon See on Amazon Medicine cabinet a mess? These clear organizers will help you significantly declutter this area. Each one (two come with) has three compartments with pull-out drawers for access. And they stack together to take advantage of vertical space.

45 A Handy Desk Whiteboard With Hidden Storage Varhomax Glass Desk Whiteboard See price on Amazon See on Amazon With its thick glass surface, this desktop whiteboard serves as a handy spot to jot down to-do lists, notes, and other information you don’t want to forget. The right side wirelessly charges your phone as you work, too. And surprise: The top lifts up, revealing hidden compartmentalized storage underneath.

46 A Hanger Holder That Magnetizes To Your Appliance niziyue Magnetic Hanger Organizer See price on Amazon See on Amazon You need access to hangers as you do laundry, so grab this magnetic organizer that’ll attach to the side of your dryer to always have them in reach. It’s compatible with all types of hangers, and it’s made from thick carbon steel that’s waterproof and rustproof.

47 A Pull-Out Valet Rod For Your Next Day’s Outfit Supforce Valet Rod for Closet See price on Amazon See on Amazon Install this valet rod in your closet, then slide it out whenever you need to hang up your next day’s outfit or a look that needs steaming — it extends to 12 inches long for ample space. Then, push it back into place until next time.

48 Zippered Cable Sleeves For Less Than $5 Each Wrap-It Storage Zipper Cable Sleeve (4-Pack) See price on Amazon See on Amazon Fill these cable sleeves with electronic cords, then zip them up to contain and conceal them. With four sleeves included (making each one less than $5) you can use this pick in your office, behind your TV, or other spots that’d benefit from some cable corralling. Four come in the set and each one is 24 inches long.

49 A Tumbler Lid Organizer That Slides On A Shelf Jolensoy Tumbler Lid Organizer Rack See price on Amazon See on Amazon This tumbler lid organizer is simple by design — but oh-so effective. Mount it onto any shelf or cabinet, then slide up to 10 tumbler or water bottle lids onto the iron hanger, which has a lipped edge so they don’t fall off.

50 A Vintage-Inspired Fake Book For Hidden Storage DROFELY Decorative Vintage Style Fake Book See price on Amazon See on Amazon No one would ever realize this is actually a fake book; open it up, and there’s a secret storage compartment inside to hide important items. The exterior of the book has vintage vibes with faux leather accents that look and feel expensive.

51 Under-Shelf Baskets To Maximize Vertical Space Simple Houseware Under Shelf Basket (2-Pack) See price on Amazon See on Amazon All of those odds and ends items need a designated storage home to avoid getting cluttered, and these two under-shelf baskets are the perfect solution. Slide them onto any shelf, cabinet, desk, or other similar surface to create convenient storage — no tools necessary.

52 A 3-Tier Can Rack That’s Adjustable Deco Brothers Stackable Can Rack See price on Amazon See on Amazon With three tiers, this can rack has space for up to 36 cans, and the adjustable dividers ensure all of the ones that you have in your pantry will fit well. Another cool feature? If you buy a second rack, it can be stacked on top of the original one to create even more storage.

53 An Organizer That Hangs From Your Couch Or Chair Brilliant Sunshine Armrest Pocket Organizer See price on Amazon See on Amazon This quilted organizer is the opposite of bulky, yet it still has five storage pockets to hold the remote control, magazines, glasses, a journal, and other items you use while hanging out at night. It fits on most sofas, armchairs, recliners, or couches, held in place by the seat.

54 Hooks For Hanging Mugs To Free Up Cabinet Space Luckinow Mug Hooks (3-Pack) See price on Amazon See on Amazon If your kitchen cabinets are bursting, turn to these mug hooks to hang your coffee cups to free up shelf space. It’s less than $10 for three of them, and combined, there are 12 metal hooks for your collection. The hooks install underneath cabinets or shelves using the included screws.

55 A Budget-Friendly Key Holder That’s So Sleek Karisky Key Holder for Wall See price on Amazon See on Amazon It’s shocking that this key holder costs less than $20, considering its contemporary shape and luxe golden finishes. It features three hanging hooks for your car or house keys, plus two shelves for mail, your wallet, and other smaller items. Hang it right next to your entryway so these items don’t end up cluttering your counters.

56 A Shower Caddy That Fits Over The Door HapiRm 4 Tier Over the Door Shower Caddy See price on Amazon See on Amazon Get your shampoo, conditioner, and body wash bottles off the floor and onto this four-tier caddy, which conveniently hangs over the shower door using the hooks on top. It’s made from rustproof stainless steel, and the shelves can be moved up or down to accommodate bottles of different heights.

57 A Sturdy Slotted Organizer For Cookbooks CraftSaints Cook Book Organizer See price on Amazon See on Amazon This bamboo cookbook organizer has four slots to hold cookbooks, recipe cards, binders, etc. of all sizes and shapes. “I love that it has grips on the bottom, too, so literally nothing moves as I pull out and put back cookbooks. Highly recommend,” explained one commenter.

58 Convenient Organizer Bins For Your Freezer NANAGIFTREE Freezer Organizer Bins (4-Pack) See price on Amazon See on Amazon Don’t let food get lost in the back of your freezer: These organizer bins are designed to arrange items upright in your freezer, so you can more easily see and grab whatever you want for dinner that night. The open metal design lets air circulate.

59 A Cutlery Holder With Divided Sections ROYAL CRAFT WOOD Silverware Divider See price on Amazon See on Amazon Don’t let your cutlery move around haphazardly in a drawer: This bamboo divider has seven slots, so forks, knives, spoons, and other cutlery all have a designated storage spot. This pick is water- and odor-resistant — wipe it down to get it clean.