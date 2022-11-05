Your Home Could Seem So Much More Expensive With Any Of These 50 Products Under $30

I have to admit something — I’m obsessed with shopping on Amazon. Everything from fancy apparel to housewares has arrived at my home straight from the Amazon warehouse. And, I’ve been impressed with almost everything I’ve gotten.

It may seem strange to remodel your home with Amazon products. But once you start, you’re bound to become a believer. In fact, Amazon can make you look like you have a five-star home on a small budget. Even small additions to your home can be life-changing. For example, the type of straws you use. Amazon can help you ditch the plastic and embrace silicone. This small step can make an environmental difference (and, you might find that your teeth prefer the switch as well.)

Similarly, even products like fancy tissue box covers can make your home feel a bit more extravagant. Not all changes to your home need to be big. In fact, sometimes it’s the little touches that can make guests feel like they’re visiting an upscale residency. Changing up your curtains is also a nice change you can make on a budget. Certain curtains let in different amounts of light, meaning you can adjust the room’s entire mood in just a short amount of time.

Check out this list of other great items that’ll make your home look expensive. And even better, every item on this list happens to be under $30, so they’re all wallet-friendly.