Lin-Manuel Miranda Is Hosting An AP U.S. History Class Online

Tomorrow at noon, you can tune in to watch Lin-Manuel Miranda discuss U.S. history

If he’s not the most famous history buff of the modern age, he’s certainly the most popular. Lin-Manuel Miranda is set to host an online history class as part of College Board’s AP MasterClass series. Anyone can watch, and it will air tomorrow at 12:00 p.m. ET.

AP Master Class is a series where “luminaries from different industries and disciplines” join AP from around the country teachers to lead these courses. Students can watch the lessons live or on-demand on the College Board YouTube page. Which is perfect for all the kids who are homeschooling right now — and who wouldn’t want the Lin-Manuel Miranda as their teacher?

College Board launched teacher-led AP online classes and review sessions to help students continuing learning amid the COVID-19 pandemic. So far, they’ve collaborated with 65 AP teachers from across the country to offer students access to all-day learning. Since launching, they’ve shared more than 730 AP classes and review sessions. It’s clearly something students appreciate, as the online AP classes have been viewed more than 11 million times, and about 30,000 viewers tune into the live sessions each day.

Speaking of awesome things, Lin-Manuel has been doing what he can to bring happiness and substance to our quarantined lives amid the ongoing pandemic, too.

In March, the Hamilton creator gifted fans everywhere a track he wrote for Hamilton but never recorded, and had never played publicly before. The song, called “I Have a Friend,” plays out a conversation that takes place between Alexander Hamilton and George Washington. Fans LOVED it.

And a few weeks ago, as part of John Krasinski’s “Some Good News” (a weekly-ish show where he highlights good things going on around the world to bring us all some much-needed cheer), Lin-Manuel surprised a young fan with the birthday gift of her dreams (and hell, ours too).

Nine-year-old Aubrey told Krasinski that her birthday trip to New York to see Hamilton on Broadway had to be cancelled due to the coronavirus. So he gave her a gift that might be even better than the trip itself: Lin-Manuel and the entire original cast of the show singing the show’s opening number.

Now we can all watch him give a history lecture online? Could there be a more perfect person to do this? I don’t think so. You can tune into the lecture tomorrow at noon, live, here. It likely won’t feature any musical numbers, but it’ll be damn accurate and entertaining — what more could we ask for?