Proceeds From This ‘Feminist As F*ck’ Lipstick Will Benefit The Women’s March

LipSlut

Fifty percent of proceeds from Lipslut’s “Feminist As ‘F*ck” lipstick will be donated to the Woman’s March

On Saturday, January 18, women from around the country will be congregating in Washington D.C. for the annual Women’s March. If you can’t make it to the powerful event, whose mission is to harness the political power of diverse women and their communities to create transformative social change, you can still support the cause, while stocking up on some fierce red lipstick at the same time. Lipslut and Women’s March have teamed up to co-launch a lipstick together, aptly dubbed “Feminist as F*ck,”— and it’s basically that red hue you have been searching for your whole life. Yes, feminists can totally rock red lipstick.

Lipslut describes the cruelty-free, and vegan lipstick color as “an outspoken cool red matte liquid lipstick, ready to make a statement.” “A pop of color that sends a message,” the brand promises on their website about the truly universal red that has the ability to look good on almost everyone.

“Our unconventional, long-wearing formula melts onto the lips for a buildable, strong, matte finish.” One cool thing about the lipstick, is that it is basically a liner and lipstick all in one. You can use the applicator to trace your outer lip line. Then, fill it it and let it dry. “Swipe on once for a quick pop of matte color. Swipe on twice to make a loud statement with added payoff,” they suggest.

In addition to adding to your makeup collection, because it is basically the best red we have ever seen, you will be helping out a great cause. Fifty percent of all earnings from orders of “Feminist as F*ck” lipstick, retailing for $20.20, will go towards helping Women’s March and their commitment to dismantling systems of oppression through nonviolent resistance, intersectional education, and the creation of entry points for grassroots activist organizers.

We are truly obsessed with the politically powered beauty line, which has also graced us with a “F*ck Trump” lipstick, a pinky nude hue. The proceeds of that gorgeous matte gloss have been donated to such causes as victims of the Charlottesville attacks and migrants separated from their families at the border.

View this post on Instagram Relevant A post shared by Lipslut (@lipslut) on Jan 4, 2020 at 11:13am PST

Lipslut founder Katie Sones recently told Popsugar that she created the politically fueled beauty brand on the day of Trump’s inauguration. “I was literally watching Trump’s inauguration and decided I had to take action,” she said. “I created Lipslut after recognizing my passion for cosmetics could be used as a vehicle to inspire social activism.”

Lipslut’s “Feminist as F*ck” matte liquid lipstick is available for preorder now and is expected to ship in mid-March. Order one before it sells out.