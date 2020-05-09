Little Richard, One Of Rock ‘n’ Roll’s Founding Fathers, Dies At 87

Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

Richard ‘Little Richard’ Penniman was surrounded by family at his home in Tennessee

One of rock ‘n’ roll’s founding fathers has died.

Little Richard died Saturday morning at 87; he was surrounded by family at his home in Tennessee. His son Danny Jones Penniman, his manager Jeff Epstein, and his close friend Pastor Bill Minson all confirmed the death.

According to his bassist, Charles Glenn, Little Richard had been sick for a few months, and Penniman told The Associate Press that his father had cancer. But according to Minson, the family is not releasing the cause of death.

“It is with a heavy heart that I ask for prayers for the family of my lifelong friend and fellow Rocker ‘Little Richard,'” rock pioneer Jerry Lee Lewis said in a statement to Rolling Stone. “He will live on always in my heart with his amazing talent and his friendship! He was one of a kind and I will miss him dearly. God Bless his family and fans. Rest in peace, my friend.”

Many celebrities took to social media to pay tribute to the self-proclaimed “architect of rock ‘n’ roll,” from the Beach Boys’ Brian Wilson to Questlove.

I’m very sorry to hear about Little Richard. He was there at the beginning and showed us all how to rock and roll. He was a such a great talent and will be missed. Little Richard’s music will last forever.

Love & Mercy, Brian pic.twitter.com/kcak6Rf4Re — Brian Wilson (@BrianWilsonLive) May 9, 2020

RIP Little Richard, a very sad loss. My thoughts are with his loved ones.⁣

⁣

It’s Little Richard’s songs that pioneered rock’n’roll. I got to hear him and his band at the Newport Lounge in Miami and boy were they good. ⁣ pic.twitter.com/JXgahhJAfk — Jimmy Page (@JimmyPage) May 9, 2020

I served soul food brunch to Little Richard every Sunday for a year while waitressing at Aunt Kizzy’s Back Porch in LA. I was a college student. He tipped me a crisp $100 bill each week on a $75 breakfast with friends. This was 30 years ago. Helped me so much. God rest his soul. https://t.co/L0vo1tPdBv — Ava DuVernay (@ava) May 9, 2020

A couple weeks ago I randomly decided to read up on the legendary Little Richard on wiki. I learned then about how he developed The Beatles and saved The Rolling Stones pic.twitter.com/lUEvYG1Mew — Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) May 9, 2020

God bless little Richard one of my all-time musical heroes. Peace and love to all his family. 😎✌️🌟❤️🎵🎶💕☮️ pic.twitter.com/H2lzKbX3tm — #RingoStarr (@ringostarrmusic) May 9, 2020

So sad Little Richard passed away. He married my husband and I. He was really one of the truely great rock and roll singers and one of the rock and roll pioneers. He will be missed💜🙏🏻🌷 — Cyndi Lauper (@cyndilauper) May 9, 2020

Rest In Peace To One Of The True Creators Of Rock And Roll. This Is The Commercial I Directed With Little Richard And Michael Jordan, 1991. pic.twitter.com/51bEV1eYKB — Spike Lee (@SpikeLeeJoint) May 9, 2020

Born on December 5, 1932 in Macon, Georgia, Richard “Little Richard” Penniman topped the charts in the 1950s and ’60s with hits such as “Lucille,” “Keep A Knockin’,” and, of course, the 1956 classic “Tutti Frutti.” Little Richard sold more than 30 million records worldwide; and, in 1956 when the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame opened, he was among the charter members with Elvis Presley, Buddy Holly, Jerry Lee Lewis, and more, AP reports.

Notably, Little Richard’s music attracted fans of seemingly all backgrounds, particularly at a time when parts of the U.S. were still segregated. “I’ve always thought that rock ‘n’ roll brought the races together,” Richard once said. “Although I was black, the fans didn’t care. I used to feel good about that.”

Little Richard would go on to influence a slew of musicians, including The Beatles and Elton John, who told Rolling Stone in 1973: “I heard Little Richard and Jerry Lee Lewis, and that was it. I didn’t ever want to be anything else. I’m more of a Little Richard stylist than a Jerry Lee Lewis, I think. Jerry Lee is a very intricate piano player and very skillful, but Little Richard is more of a pounder.”