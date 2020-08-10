Live Event: The Problem with Too Much Togetherness

Live. Work. Thrive. is a new virtual series by Scary Mommy offering free, interactive, live sessions. The series brings together experts and parents online to debate and discuss issues impacting families in the new normal.

Upcoming Event: September 15, 2020 at 7pm EST

The Problem with Too Much Togetherness

A conversation about family and relationship burnout when couples and their children are together all the time. A panel of experts will talk strategies to end the bickering and bring back the excitement.

Featuring:

Supernanny Jo Frost, Global Parenting Expert, Bestselling Author, and Television Personality Dr. TJ Gold, Pediatrician and Podcast Host, Tribeca Pediatrics Micaela Birmingham, Scary Mommy Executive Producer, Moderator



Free Gift: *The first 100 to RSVP and attend the live session will receive an exclusive gift from the Scary Mommy Shop. [*while supplies last]

REGISTER HERE: