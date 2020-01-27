Lizzo Looks Like A Glamorous Angel On The Grammys Red Carpet

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Lizzo is slaying the Grammys red carpet like she slays everything else

Everyone needed a small bright spot at the Grammys after today’s horrific news about the death of Koby Bryant and his daughter, GiGi, and Lizzo gave it to us. The singer, who has eight nominations tonight, came to the Grammys red carpet ready to slay.

The “Truth Hurts” singer was wearing a Versace white sleeveless high-leg slit gown with a shawl and matching purse. Her hair flowed and she donned a diamond necklace and earrings. This is the singer’s first time attending the Grammys.

Lizzo is nominated for Record of the Year (“Truth Hurts”), Album of the Year (Cuz I Love You Deluxe), Song of the Year (“Truth Hurts”), Best New Artist, Best Pop Solo Performance (“Truth Hurts”), Best R&B Performance (“Exactly How I Feel”), Best Traditional R&B Performance (“Jerome”), and Best Urban Contemporary Album (Cuz I Love You (Deluxe). You know, because she’s a queen.

She looked like Hollywood royalty entering the Los Angeles Staples Center and it’s anyone’s guess what she’ll change into for her performance tonight.

Earlier this month, she was also nominated for Entertainer of the Year at the 2020 NCAAP Image Awards, alongside Billy Porter, Angela Basset, Regina King, and Tyler Perry which will air on BET Networks on Feb. 22.

This past year has been a rollercoaster for the body positive singer. She admitted to Rolling Stone that she had an emotional breakdown while touring in the spring of 2018, and began therapy soon after. “That was really scary,” she said. “But being vulnerable with someone I didn’t know, then learning how to be vulnerable with people that I do know, gave me the courage to be vulnerable as a vocalist.”

When Lizzo isn’t earning nominations or selling out shows, she’s reminding all of us to just keep hustling. The singer shared two photos of herself, along with a poignant message. “On the left was when I worked for liberty taxes, as a sign spinner,” Lizzo wrote above the side-by-side. “On the right is my @nbcsnl debut. Don’t stop.. we need you. Your time is coming.” She finished the inspirational post with, “2020 is yours for the taking.”

No matter what the outcome tonight, Lizzo will be a winner. She’s given us songs to sing, a celebrity to look up to, and is a role model for confidence, love, and positivity. We’re pretty sure her star is going to be shining for many years to come.