Lizzo’s Creating A Reality Show That’ll Feature ‘Big Grrrls’ And Hell Yeah

The new reality series for Amazon will feature full-figured dancers and models

Want to join Lizzo‘s crew? Apply to Lizzo’s new reality show, and you just might.

Lizzo is currently in the midst of casting for her new, breakthrough series for Amazon that’ll feature dynamic, full-figured dancers and models. The unscripted, currently untitled series will follow the Grammy-winning singer on her search for said women to, as the official show description states, “join her world and perform with her on stage.”

“I BEEN WAITING FOR THIS ONE!” Lizzo, the executive producer of the Amazon series, wrote on Instagram on Friday. “Are you a full-figured dancer or model? Have you felt underrepresented and under appreciated? THEN I’M LOOKIN FOR YOU! It’s time to find my dream team of beautifully talented big grrrls and @amazonstudios is helping ya grrrl on this journey!”

“Here’s your chance to twerk it out on world stages and stomp it out on the runway for the adventure of a lifetime,” the casting call states. “Come as you are and be sure to bring good energy — and that ass.”

And according to the show description, “only the most talented dancers and models will have what it takes to twerk it out on tour and stomp it out on the runway.”

Announced in August, the reality series for Amazon Studios is the first in a deal between Lizzo and the streaming platform.

Lizzo will not only executive produce but also develop the TV series.

“I’m so excited to partner with the amazing team at Amazon,” Lizzo said at the time. “Thank you to Jen Salke and the rest of the team for making this dream come true. I can’t wait to get started and share my vision with the world.”

“Lizzo is one of the most exciting, creative, joyful artists in the industry, and it is such a pleasure to announce this new deal with her,” added Jennifer Salke, head of Amazon Studios. “She has such a unique perspective and we’re so excited to hear her ideas for new content that our Prime Video customers are sure to love.”

The new show is bound to be great, especially considering anything Lizzo touches turn to gold.

Not only has Lizzo won three Grammy Awards — one for best pop solo performance for “Truth Hurts,” one for best traditional R&B performance for “Jerome,” and one for best urban contemporary album for “Cuz I Love You,” — but Lizzo’s music has also reached more than 4 billion streams globally. Plus, her hit “Truth Hurts” has been certified as five-times platinum, and “Good as Hell” is at three-times platinum, Variety reports.

While a release date has yet to be announced, Lizzo is casting for the reality series right now. To apply, head to BigGrrrls.com.

“It’s time to change the game!” Lizzo writes.