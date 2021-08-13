Lizzo Music/Youtube

Lizzo’s new video for her first single in two years features pregnant Cardi B

Lizzo just dropped the video for her first single in two years and it features a pregnant Cardi B. This might be the first good thing to happen in the year of our Lord 2021. Let’s embrace this gift.

The video is a literal feast for the eyes with the stars dressed in Grecian-themed costumes that make them look like literal goddesses. Not that either stunning woman needs much help in that department.

Lizzo teased the collab earlier this week in an Instagram video where she gives Cardi a little wakeup call.

Yesterday, Lizzo let the cat out of the bag and told fans to be ready for the video drop just before midnight. She spoke through the lemon filter, as one does when announcing such huge news.

Truly, no one can hype new music like Lizzo.

The two appeared together in the 2019 film Hustlers and honestly, we deserve at least one collaboration of some kind from this duo every year.

Like, is it just me or does it feel like Lizzo and Cardi B being BFF could be what saves this trash fire year? Probably not but it’s certainly a fun distraction from the horror show. Look at them FaceTiming each other and Cardi having a lil nip slip.

FaceTime call with me ,Lizzo and my nipple. pic.twitter.com/JNSmfilt2m — iamcardib (@iamcardib) August 13, 2021

With lyrics like “If you thought that I was ratchet with my ass hangin’ out / Just wait until the summer when they let me out the house, bitch” this song is bound to be a hit like everything else Lizzo puts out. BRB, watching on repeat the rest of the weekend.