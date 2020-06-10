Lizzo Slams Body Shamers: ‘I’m Not Working Out To Have YOUR Ideal Body Type’

Lizzo/TikTok

Lizzo just delivered perhaps the best message EVER on body image and what ‘health’ really means

In a new TikTok video, Lizzo is hitting back at the body shamers who come for her by concern-trolling her looks under the guise of “health,” and in doing so, has delivered perhaps the most powerful message about body image in existence. That’s not hyperbole, that’s fact. She talks about working out, what “health” really means, and why we all need to mind our business when it comes to other peoples’ bodies.

Lizzo has always used her social media platform in a valuable way. She’s sexy, funny, talented, smart, and most of all — she’s confident. And when trolls come to her page to shame her body, she shuts them right down. In her new TikTok video, she begins by saying she’s been “working out consistently for the last five years.” And if you’ve ever seen her perform, you know she’s in probably the best shape out of anyone in her industry. It’s non-stop movement, dancing, jumping, powerhouse singing, and flute-playing.

She works out for her job, of course. But there’s more: “It may come as a surprise to some of y’all, that I’m not working out to have your ideal body type,” she states.

The video is a compilation of clips showing Lizzo exercising, posing, admiring herself (as we all should), and showing off her bathing suit. Her voiceover continues, and what she utters is absolute brilliance:

“I’m working out to have my ideal body type. And you know what type that is? None of your fucking business.”

“Because I am beautiful, I am strong, I do my job, and I stay on my job,” she says. “So next time you want to come to somebody and judge them, whether they drink kale smoothies or eat McDonald’s or work out or not work out, how about you look at your own fucking self and worry about your own goddamn body, because health is not just determined on what you look like on the outside.”

WHEW. LET ‘EM HAVE IT, LIZZO.

Fans everywhere applauded the superstar’s message on social media.

I adore @lizzo with all my heart. This is dead on. pic.twitter.com/CMt5K16vzY — Marthe de Ferrer (@MarthedeFerrer) June 10, 2020

I tell people all the time: Y’all got a lot of opinions about my fat body, but when I say “I just had my physical, let’s compare bloodwork,” it’s CRICKETS.



All I know is, when I go to the pharmacy for snacks, I see y’all non-fat asses loading up on prescriptions & I have zero. — Fat. Ugly. Truth. (@Kiera_is_Kie) June 10, 2020

she’s able to perform for shows for HOURS and people still think she’s not athletic 🥴 i can’t even run for ten minutes and that woman can sing and dance for hours and she still gets shit somehow — abby (@abby_berr) June 10, 2020

LMFAO FACTS she be jumping around for hours, meanwhile her haters get out of breath from walking up the stairs. — jay 🇭🇹🇲🇬 (@jayla3005) June 10, 2020

For anyone still committed to being willfully obtuse and doubt Lizzo’s health, go for a run and try to sing at the same time, report back to me about how that went for you. She does it night after night on tour, flawlessly. — JUSTICE 4 BREONNA JUSTICE 4 REGIS (@wordsbydenise) June 10, 2020

100%....every girls magazine editor should watch and all those fashion model as well ...we are what we are celebrate that we different #BeKind #besafe #confidence pic.twitter.com/sG9VGZh8a5 — mark hilltops (@hellwelovespurs) June 10, 2020

most of Lizzo’s drama can be boiled down to pic.twitter.com/qSs3WpNtMV — fuck kneeling turn in your badge (@AfroRetribution) June 10, 2020

The “healthy” thing is perhaps the most frustrating part about body acceptance and the thin-spirational society we currently live in. So many people (and it’s usually conventionally attractive people who have known a life of thin privilege) want to play the “BuT yOuR hEaLtH” card, and it’s a message of willful ignorance. It’s a dangerous misconception to perpetuate that, unfortunately, many social media influencers abide by.

Here’s the bottom line: anyone who profits from you feeling poorly about yourself — either financially or emotionally — is a piece of shit and not worth one moment of your mental space.

Lizzo finished her video by telling her viewers that “health is also what happens on the inside, and a lot of y’all need to do a fucking cleanse for your insides. Namaste, have a great day.”