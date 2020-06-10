 Lizzo On TikTok: 'I'm Not Working Out To Have YOUR Ideal Body Type'

Lizzo Slams Body Shamers: ‘I’m Not Working Out To Have YOUR Ideal Body Type’

by June 10, 2020

lizzo-video-body-image
Lizzo/TikTok

Lizzo just delivered perhaps the best message EVER on body image and what ‘health’ really means

In a new TikTok video, Lizzo is hitting back at the body shamers who come for her by concern-trolling her looks under the guise of “health,” and in doing so, has delivered perhaps the most powerful message about body image in existence. That’s not hyperbole, that’s fact. She talks about working out, what “health” really means, and why we all need to mind our business when it comes to other peoples’ bodies.

Lizzo has always used her social media platform in a valuable way. She’s sexy, funny, talented, smart, and most of all — she’s confident. And when trolls come to her page to shame her body, she shuts them right down. In her new TikTok video, she begins by saying she’s been “working out consistently for the last five years.” And if you’ve ever seen her perform, you know she’s in probably the best shape out of anyone in her industry. It’s non-stop movement, dancing, jumping, powerhouse singing, and flute-playing.

She works out for her job, of course. But there’s more: “It may come as a surprise to some of y’all, that I’m not working out to have your ideal body type,” she states.

@lizzoif you’re not a fat shamer… keep scrolling… ok now that all the fat shamers are here 🧚🏾‍♀️✨♬ Buttercup – Jack Stauber

The video is a compilation of clips showing Lizzo exercising, posing, admiring herself (as we all should), and showing off her bathing suit. Her voiceover continues, and what she utters is absolute brilliance:

“I’m working out to have my ideal body type. And you know what type that is? None of your fucking business.”

“Because I am beautiful, I am strong, I do my job, and I stay on my job,” she says. “So next time you want to come to somebody and judge them, whether they drink kale smoothies or eat McDonald’s or work out or not work out, how about you look at your own fucking self and worry about your own goddamn body, because health is not just determined on what you look like on the outside.”

WHEW. LET ‘EM HAVE IT, LIZZO.

Fans everywhere applauded the superstar’s message on social media.

The “healthy” thing is perhaps the most frustrating part about body acceptance and the thin-spirational society we currently live in. So many people (and it’s usually conventionally attractive people who have known a life of thin privilege) want to play the “BuT yOuR hEaLtH” card, and it’s a message of willful ignorance. It’s a dangerous misconception to perpetuate that, unfortunately, many social media influencers abide by.

Here’s the bottom line: anyone who profits from you feeling poorly about yourself — either financially or emotionally — is a piece of shit and not worth one moment of your mental space.

Lizzo finished her video by telling her viewers that “health is also what happens on the inside, and a lot of y’all need to do a fucking cleanse for your insides. Namaste, have a great day.”