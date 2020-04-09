Husband Of Grandma Who Accidentally Invited Teenager To Thanksgiving Dies Of COVID-19

hizillion/Twitter

Jamal Hinton announced on Twitter that Lonnie Dench, his “accidental” grandfather, passed away from COVID-19

It’s a story that’s touched our hearts every Thanksgiving for the last four years. In 2015, Wanda Dench sent a text inviting her grandson to dinner. She didn’t know she had sent the text to the wrong number. But when Jamal Hinton answered and said he’d love to sit down to a family meal with the Denches, the exchange went viral and a beautiful tradition was born. Every year since, Wanda and her husband, Lonnie, have opened their home on Thanksgiving to Hinton, his girlfriend, and his family, and Jamal documents their festivities online. Now, Jamal has taken to social media to announce that Lonnie has died from COVID-19.

Hinton had been sharing updates about his “accidental” grandparents, both of whom contracted COVID-19, on Twitter.

I am so sad to announce that Wanda and Lonnie both have COVID-19 and that Lonnie is currently in the hospital fighting both COVID and Pneumonia please send words of love and encouragement their way 💛🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/tUNpUB20qg — Jamal Hinton (@kingjamal08) April 2, 2020

He soon had good news about Wanda’s fight.

Also for those asking Wanda is not sick — Jamal Hinton (@kingjamal08) April 9, 2020

But then, Hinton shared the devastating news alongside a heartbreaking note: “Thanksgiving 2020 is canceled.”

RIP LONNIE, Thanksgiving 2020 is cancelled 😔💔 pic.twitter.com/Q6WMvpgXMg — zillion (@hizillion) April 9, 2020

“As some of you may have already found out tonight Lonnie did not make it…he passed away Sunday morning,” Hinton added. “But Wanda told me all the love and support he was receiving put a huge smile on his face so I thank every single one of you guys for that!”

Tributes poured in from every corner of the internet, where people were devastated to hear that someone from such a touching, feel-good story had fallen victim to COVID-19.

This is so 💔 Lonnie Dench, the husband, of the grandma who accidentally invited Arizona teen to Thanksgiving dies from #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/HXgvHJ8kAH — Nicole Grigg (@NicoleSGrigg) April 9, 2020

This is actually so fucking sad bro. This started off Wanda texting the wrong number & they became a family. My heart hurts man. RIP Lonnie 🥺🥺🥺💔 https://t.co/40hR5Ini8X — Mr. 1-5 (@Erick_Montoya69) April 9, 2020