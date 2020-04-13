I Look Young and Healthy, But I’m Among COVID-19’s Vulnerable Populations

I look like your everyday mom. I wear my hair in a gradually declining topknot, drive a minivan, and drink too much coffee. I think I’m raising the best four children in the world, but I’m not above yelling at them across the house or yard. I squeeze in exercise almost every day and try to eat healthy. Someone who sees me would have no clue that I have a chronic autoimmune disease, because type 1 diabetes is considered an invisible illness—undetectable by the naked eye.
I am considered one of the vulnerable populations that you’ve been warned about since the coronavirus became a global pandemic, resulting in multiple states issuing a shelter-in-place mandate and social isolation and distancing recommendations. Those like me who have underlying medical conditions and the elderly are considered higher risk. I’m begging everyone I know to please, please take the social isolation guidelines seriously.
View this post on Instagram
This pic explains why we adopted. ❤️ 14 years ago today, I was diagnosed with #type1diabetes I was in #diabeticketoacidosis — basically, my body was toxic and shutting down due to the build up of #ketones — a lack of #insulin My #bloodsugar was 700. That’s 7x the norm. ❤️ After I left the ER and spent a few days in the #icu (where several doctors and nurses told me I was VERY lucky to be alive) , I was moved to another floor and met with a #diabetesnurseeducator who was teaching me how to #countcarbs and test my blood sugar and dose insulin. She asked me if I planned to have kids, and I said yes. I was a #newlywed She began educating us on being a #pregnant #type1diabetic — and I knew immediately that we would #adopt I didn’t want to put my body though a #highriskpregnancy or risk passing type 1 on to our child. ❤️ My diagnosis gave me clarity. We went on to adopt four kids in eight years. At one point we had three kids under age four! ❤️ I’m often asked if I’m sad I didn’t have my “own” “real” kids—and the answer is that my kids are very much my own and real. ❤️ Without my #diabetes , I wouldn’t be my kids’ chosen mom. Diabetes gave me the gift of #motherhood ❤️ Why did you adopt? 👇🏼👇🏽👇🏾👇🏿 . #autoimmunedisease #chronicillness #type1warrior #type1lookslikeme #type1strong #tuesdaymotivation #whitesugarbrownsugar #adoptionawareness #adoptionstory #adoptionjourney #medicaltrauma #tuesdaythoughts #adoptionislove #diaversary #tuesday
Over the fourteen-year course of being a type 1 diabetic, I’ve been told more times than I can count that I do not “look sick.” Those with invisible illnesses are used to hearing this; however, it’s still stings. How am I supposed to look, exactly? Being judged based on my appearance is exhausting and dehumanizing. In fact, it’s downright discriminatory.
Just because I don’t “look sick” doesn’t mean I’m not. I do not consider myself ill every single moment of every single day. But I certainly believe that I have special needs. I carry a huge purse that’s half full of medical supplies, including all the pieces I need to change my insulin pump set and emergency quick-sugar snacks. I wear a medical identification bracelet in case I pass out from low blood sugar or am in a situation where I’m unable to communicate my diagnosis to emergency responders. I don’t travel lightly. To do so would be irresponsible.
When you see me, you wouldn’t spot my insulin pump, which is always clipped to my waistband or sports bra, unless you were really looking for it. Under my shirt is a tube that stretches from my pump to a cannula that delivers insulin into my body. I also wear a continuous glucose monitor, a separate device that’s inserted through my skin on my abdomen and sends my blood sugar numbers to my insulin pump and cell phone. These devices work together to keep me healthy and alive.
View this post on Instagram
I’m answering your #type1diabetes questions! 💉 What’s type 1? It’s an autoimmune, chronic, invisible illness in which my body doesn’t make insulin anymore. No insulin = death. It is NOT the same disease as #type2diabetes 💉 So what do you do to get #insulin ? I use a @tandemdiabetes insulin pump which gives me insulin 24/7. I also use a @dexcom continuous glucose monitor to watch my blood sugar — I do this on my phone via an app and on my insulin pump screen. 💉 Why do you have #type1 ? I feel my type 1 was turned on by a virus. I got sick and never recovered until I was diagnosed 1.5 years later. I was VERY ill at diagnosis—on death’s door, because I wasn’t believed by five medical professionals that I was sick. I was misdiagnosed multiple times—anorexia, hypochondria, allergies. 💉 Why did you adopt? Pregnancy with #type1diabetes can be risky. Much more so when we started our adoption journey over a decade ago than now—now there’s better technology. There’s also the risk of passing type 1 on to biological kids. Adoption was the best option for us to build our family. 💉 What diet do you follow? I’m 90% vegan, and I don’t eat gluten, meat, or dairy. I follow this diet to keep inflammation down and to combat #breastcancer 💉 Do you take vitamins? Yes, I take vitamin D3, B12, a greens supplement, turmeric, and a probiotic in addition to my #anxiety medication. 💉 What if you just stopped eating carbs? First, no just no. I like carbs. The brain and body need healthy carbs. Second, ceasing carb consumption wouldn’t eliminate my need for insulin. 💉 Will there ever be a cure? I don’t know. I don’t live for a cure. I have to deal with the here and now. 💉 Will you have a biological child now that science has advanced so much? No. I do not have the desire to have a biological child. I’m very happy with our family and the choice we made to #adopt 💉 You have three issues? Yes. I’m a type 1 diabetic, a #breastcancersurvivor , and I live with anxiety and have my entire life. 💉 How long have you been #diabetic ? I was diagnosed in my twenties. This March is my #13 #diaversary 💉 Have a question for me? 👇🏼👇🏽👇🏾👇🏿 . #whitesugarbrownsugar #mondaymotivation
So what’s the big deal with me and COVID-19? In order for type 1 diabetes to be well controlled, everything has to work together efficiently. Certain factors can raise or lower my blood sugar to dangerous numbers. Stress, dehydration, heat — and, you guessed it, illness — can raise my blood sugar and make it very difficult to manage. If my blood sugar is too high for too long, I can start spilling ketones and go into a deadly state called Diabetic Ketoacidosis. DKA is a medical emergency. High blood sugars also lower immunity, making a person like me more susceptible to the coronavirus.
Maintaining a perfect balance is almost impossible. Diabetes can be unpredictable, even when the patient is someone experienced like I am and has all the most advanced tools at my disposal. One of the scariest things that can happen is unprecedented illness, which can put me on a blood sugar roller coaster, making it much more difficult to fight a virus and recover from it.
When I see people not adhering to social distancing, social isolation, and shelter-in-place recommendations, it’s infuriating. There’s always been a disregard for the elderly and for people with disabilities. Healthy people often take their wellness for granted. I’ve had people tell me that I must have become a type 1 diabetic because I ate too much sugar (which is completely untrue). They want to lay blame on the victim.
It’s downright selfish to blatantly ignore recommendations or half-ass it right now. Every person deserves protection from the virus, not just the youngest and healthiest humans. None of us should have our life-value judged based on how we present. Any loss of life is tragic.
Furthermore, many people have mistakenly assumed that just because someone is young and healthy, they are immune from COVID-19. However, the current reality has clearly proven them wrong. Yes, there appear to be higher risk populations, but there are also younger and healthier people who are being diagnosed. A person with coronavirus doesn’t present in one way. This isn’t a one-size-fits-all situation.
View this post on Instagram
This is about to sound REAL old … 🖤 You know all these young ppl on social media with their sexy pics? I mean, ok. But you know what I think is sexy? Stayin’ alive 🖤 1000 things have to work perfectly together for me to have a good #type1diabetes day. This disease is demanding, relentless, and oh-so-jelly. Like it is seriously as easy as raising toddlers. 🖤 I have to coddle this disease—that I didn’t choose. I wear all these metal and plastic. I roll my eyes at all the beeping. I sometimes let my mind wander to a place where I dream of what I’d do if I didn’t have this disease. 🖤 type 1 is considered an #autoimmunedisease / #chronicillness / #invisibleillness — you know, the whole but-you-don’t-look-diabetic … sigh. 🖤 Having this body — as pissed as I am that it turned on itself—is a blessing. I not only fight the type 1 diabetes battle, but I also have #anxiety and fought #breastcancer 🖤 So y’all, I’m so freaking tired AND so so so grateful. I didn’t only receive a second chance. I received a third. Third time is a charm, right? 🖤 I often sing in my head #thisishowifightmybattles — because there’s always a physical, mental, emotional, and spiritual battle when you live sick-healthy. 🖤 I know I’m not alone. Y’all have sent me your health stories. I have the utmost empathy and admiration for your fierce determination. You are magical. You are a warrior. You are relentless. 🖤 How do you stay encouraged in the face of your battle? 👇🏼👇🏽👇🏾👇🏿 . . . #faithoverfear #prayer #jesus #secondchance #thirdtimesacharm #insulin #insulindependant #insulinpump #insulinpumptherapy #type1warrior #type1lookslikeme #whitesugarbrownsugar #wednesdaywisdom #wednesdayvibes #wednesdaymotivation #wednesdaymood
What I want others to know is that all of us need to take the COVID-19 battle seriously and do our part. I’m absolutely terrified that a stranger, one who is unknowingly carrying the virus, will abruptly assume, once again, that I’m young and healthy, and expose my family. We are practicing social isolation, but we cannot control everyone else—those in the store, those delivering packages to our porch, those out for an afternoon walk past our home.
Please, don’t judge a book by its cover. Follow the guidelines at all times. The only way we will get through this pandemic nightmare is together.