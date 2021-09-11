200+ Lord of the Rings Names Perfect For Your Little Hobbit

 200+ Lord of the Rings Names: Characters From The Movies & Books

September 11, 2021 Updated September 12, 2021

Nowadays, when people think of The Lord of the Rings, it’s usually in the context of the early-2000s movie trilogy directed by Peter Jackson. But long before Elijah Wood donned pointy prosthetic ears to play hobbit Frodo Baggins, Middle-earth and its residents were first introduced in two books by John Ronald Reuel (JRR) Tolkien: The Hobbit (published in 1937) and The Lord of the Rings (published between 1954 and 1955). And, as you probably know if you’re here, the former was also adapted by Jackson into a successful film trilogy. So, if you’re searching for Lord of the Rings names for your future offspring or perhaps even a family pet (Lord of the Rings names for dogs, anyone?), well, you’ve got plenty of options.

While The Hobbit was a children’s book, The Lord of the Rings was written for an adult audience and published in three different volumes: The Fellowship of the Ring, The Two Towers, and The Return of the King. When Jackson adapted Tolkien’s works into films, he did so mirroring the author’s format of a trilogy, using the titles of each volume of the novel as titles for the films: The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring (released in 2001), The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers (released in 2002), and The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King (released in 2003). After the success of the three original movies, Jackson opted to give the same treatment to Tolkien’s first book, The Hobbit, turning it into a prequel trilogy: The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey (released in 2012), The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug (released in 2013), and The Hobbit: The Battle of the Five Armies (released in 2014).

At any rate, both the books and the movies have amassed a substantial number of fans over the past 84 years. If you’re one of them and are looking for Lord of the Rings-inspired baby names, you’ve come to the right place. Here are 200+ names of Lord of the Rings characters from the movies and a few from the books that never made it to the silver screen.

Lord of the Rings Characters From the Movies

  1. Aldor
  2. Anborn
  3. Angelica Baggins
  4. Angbor
  5. Aragorn
  7. Bilbo Baggins
  8. Frodo Baggins
  9. Balin
  10. Beechbone
  11. Bregalad
  12. Boromir
  13. Bruno
  14. Merry Brandybuck
  15. Mrs. Bracegirdle
  16. Melilot Brandybuck
  17. Carl Cotton
  19. Círdan
  20. Rosie Cotton
  21. Déagol
  22. Denethor
  23. Elanor Gamgee
  24. Elendil
  26. Éomer
  27. Éomund
  28. Éothain
  29. Éowyn
  30. Faramir
  31. Fastred
  32. Finglas
  33. Filibert Bolger
  34. Fladrif
  35. Fredegar Bolger
  36. Galadriel
  37. Samwise Gamgee
  38. Gandalf
  39. Gimli
  40. Gleowine
  41. Gollum
  42. Gríma Wormtongue
  43. Hamfast Gamgee
  44. Horn
  46. Khamûl
  47. Legolas
  48. Nazgûl
  49. Farmer Maggot
  50. Saruman
  51. Shelob
  52. Théoden
  53. Pippin Took
  54. Treebeard
  55. Old Noakes
  56. Mrs. Proudfoot
  57. Odo Proudfoot
  58. Otho Sackville-Baggins
  59. Lobelia Sackville-Baggins
  60. Ted Sandyman
  61. Diamond Took
  62. Bard the Bowman
  63. Barliman Butterbur
  65. Figwit
  66. Forlong
  67. Rivendell
  69. Erestor
  70. Nestadion
  71. Silinde
  72. Lothlórien
  74. Lady Galadriel
  75. Haldir
  76. Nilfaleth
  77. Rúmil
  78. Damrod
  80. Eldarion
  83. Iorlas
  84. Irolas
  85. Isildur
  86. Madril
  87. Erkenbrand
  88. Freda
  89. Gamling
  90. Grimbold
  91. Háma
  92. Haleth
  93. Morwen
  94. King Théoden
  95. Théodred
  96. Gorbag
  97. Gothmog
  98. Grishnákh
  99. Guritz
  100. Lugdush
  101. Lurtz
  102. Mauhúr
  103. Murgash
  104. Shagrat
  105. Sharku
  106. Snaga
  107. King of the Dead
  108. Déagol
  109. Durin’s Bane
  110. Hugin
  111. Hurin
  112. Glóin
  113. Sméagol
  114. Mûmakil Mahûd
  115. Shadowfax
  116. Shelob
  117. Will Whitfoot
  118. Widow Rumble
  119. Ufthak
  120. Dwalin
  121. Robin Smallburrow
  122. Meneldor
  123. Landroval
  124. Hirgon
  125. Herefara
  126. Mat Heathertoes
  127. Celebrimbor
  128. Fëanor
  129. Finwë
  130. Míriel
  131. Maedhros
  132. Beren
  133. Melian
  134. Ungoliant
  135. Túrin Turambar
  136. Idril
  137. Tuor
  138. Thorin Oakenshield
  139. Thingol
  140. Thranduil
  141. Morgoth
  142. Belladonna Took
  143. Fili
  144. Kili
  145. Dori
  146. Nori
  147. Ori
  148. Bifur
  149. Bofur
  150. Bombur

Lord of the Rings Characters From the Books

Not every character from Tolkien’s Lord of the Rings books makes an appearance in the movies. Here’s a list of names of characters who never made it onto the big screen.

  1. Halbarad
  2. Tom Bombadil
  3. Glorfindel
  4. Imrahil
  5. Ghân-buri-Ghân
  6. Goldberry
  7. Barrow
  8. Wight
  9. Elladan
  10. Elrohir
  11. Bill
  12. Ferny
  13. Orc
  14. Chieftain
  15. Blue
  16. Pallando
  17. Alatar
  18. Radagast
  19. Willow
  20. Quickbeam
  21. Gloín
  22. Orophin
  23. Gaffer
  24. Ham
  25. Gamgee
  26. Twofoot
  27. Everard
  28. Rorimac
  29. Sancho
  30. Lobelia
  31. Sackville
  32. Baggins
  33. Lotho
  34. Gildor
  35. Inglorien
  36. Harry
  37. Goatleaf
  38. Bob
  39. Nob
  40. Erestor
  41. Galdor
  42. Dain
  43. Caradhras
  44. Grishnákh
  45. Uglúk
  46. Moria
  47. Éothain
  48. Ceorl
  49. Erkenbrand
  50. Ingold
  51. Beregond
  52. Mablung
  53. Damrod
  54. Elfhelm
  55. Widfara
  56. Warden
  57. Ioreth
  58. Sauron
  59. Shirriff
  60. Ruffian
  61. Tom Cotton