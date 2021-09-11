200+ Lord of the Rings Names Perfect For Your Little Hobbit

Vincent MA/Pexels

Nowadays, when people think of The Lord of the Rings, it’s usually in the context of the early-2000s movie trilogy directed by Peter Jackson. But long before Elijah Wood donned pointy prosthetic ears to play hobbit Frodo Baggins, Middle-earth and its residents were first introduced in two books by John Ronald Reuel (JRR) Tolkien: The Hobbit (published in 1937) and The Lord of the Rings (published between 1954 and 1955). And, as you probably know if you’re here, the former was also adapted by Jackson into a successful film trilogy. So, if you’re searching for Lord of the Rings names for your future offspring or perhaps even a family pet (Lord of the Rings names for dogs, anyone?), well, you’ve got plenty of options.

While The Hobbit was a children’s book, The Lord of the Rings was written for an adult audience and published in three different volumes: The Fellowship of the Ring, The Two Towers, and The Return of the King. When Jackson adapted Tolkien’s works into films, he did so mirroring the author’s format of a trilogy, using the titles of each volume of the novel as titles for the films: The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring (released in 2001), The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers (released in 2002), and The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King (released in 2003). After the success of the three original movies, Jackson opted to give the same treatment to Tolkien’s first book, The Hobbit, turning it into a prequel trilogy: The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey (released in 2012), The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug (released in 2013), and The Hobbit: The Battle of the Five Armies (released in 2014).

At any rate, both the books and the movies have amassed a substantial number of fans over the past 84 years. If you’re one of them and are looking for Lord of the Rings-inspired baby names, you’ve come to the right place. Here are 200+ names of Lord of the Rings characters from the movies and a few from the books that never made it to the silver screen.

Lord of the Rings Characters From the Movies

Aldor Anborn Angelica Baggins Angbor Aragorn Arwen Bilbo Baggins Frodo Baggins Balin Beechbone Bregalad Boromir Bruno Merry Brandybuck Mrs. Bracegirdle Melilot Brandybuck Carl Cotton Celeborn Círdan Rosie Cotton Déagol Denethor Elanor Gamgee Elendil Elrond Éomer Éomund Éothain Éowyn Faramir Fastred Finglas Filibert Bolger Fladrif Fredegar Bolger Galadriel Samwise Gamgee Gandalf Gimli Gleowine Gollum Gríma Wormtongue Hamfast Gamgee Horn Isildur Khamûl Legolas Nazgûl Farmer Maggot Saruman Shelob Théoden Pippin Took Treebeard Old Noakes Mrs. Proudfoot Odo Proudfoot Otho Sackville-Baggins Lobelia Sackville-Baggins Ted Sandyman Diamond Took Bard the Bowman Barliman Butterbur Arwen Figwit Forlong Rivendell Lord Elrond Erestor Nestadion Silinde Lothlórien Celeborn Lady Galadriel Haldir Nilfaleth Rúmil Damrod Denethor Eldarion Elendil Faramir Iorlas Irolas Isildur Madril Erkenbrand Freda Gamling Grimbold Háma Haleth Morwen King Théoden Théodred Gorbag Gothmog Grishnákh Guritz Lugdush Lurtz Mauhúr Murgash Shagrat Sharku Snaga King of the Dead Déagol Durin’s Bane Hugin Hurin Glóin Sméagol Mûmakil Mahûd Shadowfax Shelob Will Whitfoot Widow Rumble Ufthak Dwalin Robin Smallburrow Meneldor Landroval Hirgon Herefara Mat Heathertoes Celebrimbor Fëanor Finwë Míriel Maedhros Beren Melian Ungoliant Túrin Turambar Idril Tuor Thorin Oakenshield Thingol Thranduil Morgoth Belladonna Took Fili Kili Dori Nori Ori Bifur Bofur Bombur

Lord of the Rings Characters From the Books

Not every character from Tolkien’s Lord of the Rings books makes an appearance in the movies. Here’s a list of names of characters who never made it onto the big screen.