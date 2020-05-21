Lori Loughlin To Plead Guilty And Serve Jail Time For College Admissions Scandal

The Boston Globe/Getty

Lori Loughlin and her husband, Mossimo Giannulli, will both plead guilty and serve a prison sentence

Full House actress Lori Loughlin, along with her husband, former fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli, will both be serving prison time for their role in the college admissions bribery scandal last year. In addition to spending time in jail, they’ll have to pay hundreds of thousands of dollars in fines as part of their plea deals.

Loughlin was arrested in March 2019 along with dozens of others (including actress Felicity Huffman) and charged with conspiring with a for-profit consultant at the heart of the admissions scandal, to pass off her two daughters, Olivia and Isabella as promising rowing recruits in order to guarantee their admission into USC.

Both daughters had never participated in the sport, according to court documents. The couple was accused of paying $500,000 to snag their places on the team so the girls would be admitted to the school. Loughlin and her husband were initially charged with conspiracy to commit mail fraud and money laundering.

After months of legal deliberation, Loughlin has agreed to plead guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud, according to the deal she signed today. She sentenced to two months in prison, a $150,000 fine and two years of supervised release with 100 hours of community service.

Giannulli will plead guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud and honest services wire and mail fraud, prosecutors said. He agreed to a sentence of five months in prison, a $250,000 fine and two years of supervised release with 250 hours of community service.

Both Loughlin and Giannulli will formally plead guilty and be sentenced at a hearing before a U.S. District Judge sometime in the near future.

In addition to being the face of a nationwide scandal, Loughlin also lost the longtime roles she’s known for by fans everywhere — as Aunt Becky on Fuller House and as Abigail on Hallmark Channel’s When Calls the Heart (as well as other Hallmark programming).

“We are saddened by the recent news surrounding the college admissions allegations,” the company said when news of the scandal first broke. “We are no longer working with Lori Loughlin and have stopped the development of all productions that air on the Crown Media Family Network channels involving Lori Loughlin including Garage Sale Mysteries, an independent third party production.”

Felicity Huffman, who was sentenced last year, has already served her two weeks in prison.