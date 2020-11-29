Los Angeles County Starts New Stay-At-Home Order On Monday

AaronP/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

In the midst of an upswing in new COVID-19 cases, L.A. County has placed one of the strictest stay-at-home orders in the nation

Even with the promise of a vaccine for some Americans as quickly as December, public health officials worry about a skyrocketing number of new COVID-19 cases if people do not take proper precautions. This week, the number of new coronavirus cases in the United States reached more than 200,000 nationwide — a number of experts fear may surge even higher as a number of outlets didn’t report due to the Thanksgiving holiday. In Los Angeles County alone, more than 4,500 new cases were reported.

As the number of COVID-19 cases swiftly rises across the country, Los Angeles County announced a new stay-at-home order that aims to ease the burden on an already overworked healthcare system. The measure, called the “safer at home” order, takes effect on Nov. 30 and runs through Dec. 20. The new plan followed an announcement that Los Angeles County would suspend outdoor dining at restaurants as the experiences a continued increase of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, and deaths.

The ordinance restricts all public and private gatherings with those who live outside of an individual’s home. The order does not, however, restrict faith-based services and protests, citing both as “constitutionally protected rights.” The county advises all residents to stay at home as much as possible and wear a mask when they leave their homes.

Additional measures include keeping the occupancy of nonessential retail stores, personal care services, and libraries at 20 percent; essential businesses like grocery stores can stay open with 35 percent maximum capacity. Businesses operating outdoors — including fitness centers, museum galleries, zoos, gardens, aquariums, batting cages, mini-golf, and go-kart racing — are all allowed 50 percent maximum occupancy.

The order keeps schools and daycares open as long as they adhere to reopening protocols. If facilities experience an outbreak of three or more cases over a two week period, then they are required to close for two weeks.

“We know we are asking a lot from so many who have been sacrificing for months on end, and we hope that L.A. County residents continue following Public Health safety measures that we know can slow the spread,” Dr. Barbara Ferrer, director of the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health, reports NPR. “Acting with collective urgency right now is essential if we want to put a stop to this surge.”

As new COVID-19 cases remain at alarming levels and the number of people hospitalized continue to increase, a temporary LA County Health Officer Order will be issued to require additional safety measures across sectors, effective 11/30/20 through 12/20/20. pic.twitter.com/whxkpUJvA3 — LA Public Health (@lapublichealth) November 28, 2020

Reactions to the new orders remain mixed, with some people taking to Twitter to voice their support — or frustration. Twitter user Michael J. Fell called the restrictions “tyrannical abuse,” while another decried mask mandates and shutdowns. Others praised the move.

This tyrannical abuse of Americans is not acceptable. Fight back! Los Angeles County re-imposes lockdown, bans nearly all ‘public and private gatherings’ https://t.co/U4aHt21oEK @JustTheNews — Michael J. Fell (@MichaelJFell) November 29, 2020

To anyone who thinks #MaskUp is the savior that will work and make everything go back to normal, LOOK at #LosAngeles , FIRST WITH MASK MANDATE, back in #Lockdown… NY not far behind, smells like Lockdown-lite . So tell me again how masks = getting back to normal? #COVID19 — Trixy (@itrixy) November 29, 2020

I believe in areas where people understand the reality of Covid19 they have the best preventive measures. We will be going into second major lockdown in Los Angeles county starting Monday. I am glad for it — Equity & Justice (@Meowwch) November 29, 2020

Los Angeles here, was alone for the thanksgiving holiday and now we’re going back to mandatory lockdown for 3 weeks due to out of control spread. Putting all my faith in Biden/Harris and the vaccine. — Charlie Hoarse (@hoarse_charlie) November 29, 2020

Last week, Pfizer and its partner, BioNTech, asked the Food and Drug Administration to grant an emergency use authorization for its COVID-19 vaccine — medicine which has been found 95 percent effective in clinical trials. An additional vaccine from the biotech company Moderna is expected to be submitted for emergency authorization in the coming weeks.

Those first vaccines, however, are set aside for frontline healthcare workers and those most at risk such as the elderly.