Consultants Tell All In New LuLaRoe Docuseries

A new docuseries tells the stories of consultants duped by MLM company LuLaRoe

A new Amazon Prime docuseries called LuLaRich that will tell the story behind the company LuLaRoe is coming to our screens next month and the trailer for it just dropped. When I tell you I got excitable chills watching it I’m not kidding. It looks juicy AF and tells the story behind the MLM pyramid scheme that conned thousands of women into selling leggings that fell apart in one wash.

The trailer includes clips with very intriguing quotes from former LuLa sales reps including one who received a pair of leggings to sell that looked like a penis was growing out of them. “The whole house smelled like dead fart leggings,” was another particularly interesting admission. Another says, “It’s the definition of a pyramid scheme.” And yet another? “Oh my god, I’m in a cult.”

As the trailer points out, “dozens” of lawsuits have been filed against the company at this point, whose founders DeAnne and Mark Stidham cheerily claim in an interview for the series that they only want to empower women to be “the boss” and that quote was followed by a rep saying, “I’m going to lose my house.” Because nothing says boss babe like not being able to pay your mortgage because you’re stuck in a never-ending leggings pyramid scheme.

If you haven’t heard what becoming a consultant for LuLaRoe entails, allow me to school you. A TL;DR version? You have to pay to play. New consultants buy a start-up package and then continually refresh their inventory (aka, give LuLaRoe even more money) in order to have a wide enough variety of items to sell to their customers. By the sounds of this trailer (and my personal experience knowing women who became consultants IRL) it’s enough to send a person to financial ruin. Quickly.

Fyre Fraud documentarians Jenner Furst and Julia Willoughby Nason are the creators of LuLaRich, which will air in four parts. The series will feature former consultants and LuLa staffers talking about what’s become of their lives post LuLa. Nason and Furst say: “LuLaRich is a modern comedy of errors with important social commentary. We knew from day one that the world needed another look at this wacky MLM-turned-dumpster-fire, and think this could be the birth of a whole new doc genre… True-Comedy.”

I admit it. I got hooked on LuLaRoe leggings sometime in 2016 and bought several pairs. Thankfully, I was never even tempted to become a consultant on my own (sales are, quite simply, not my thing) but I had several friends and acquaintances hop on the LuLa sales bandwagon. Over the next year or two, I noticed my feed lacking LuLa posts and one by one, those friends each announced that they had to sell off their stock of clothing, almost always at a loss, because they just weren’t making any money while also having to spend money each month on new items for their “boutiques.”

If this docuseries sheds enough truth to stop other women from a similar financial heartbreak, it’s worth its weight in gold. It hits Amazon on September 10.