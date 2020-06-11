Luna Made Chrissy Teigen A ‘Bye Boobies’ Card For Her Implant Removal Surgery

Chrissy Teigen/Instagram

Chrissy Teigen updated everyone on the status of her breast implant removal surgery with a personalized letter from Luna

Late last month, social media queen and cookbook author Chrissy Teigen opened up about her decision to remove her breast implants. It all started after Teigen posted a video of herself getting tested for COVID-19. Fans immediately wondered why she was getting tested, so Teigen responded on Twitter saying that a coronavirus test is mandatory before getting surgery.

Of course that sparked even more questions and concerns, so Teigen graciously took to Instagram to explain what was going on (even though she totally did not have to). “Hi hi! So I posted myself getting a covid test on the twitter, as I’m getting surgery soon. A lot of people are understandably curious (and nosey!) so I’ll just say it here: I’m getting my boobs out! They’ve been great to me for many years but I’m just over it. I’d like to be able to zip a dress in my size, lay on my belly with pure comfort! No biggie! So don’t worry about me! All good. I’ll still have boobs, they’ll just be pure fat. Which is all a tit is in the first place. A dumb, miraculous bag of fat,” she wrote.

Fast-forward to now, and surgery day came and went. And Teigen had the best support system in the world: Her daughter Luna, who gave her a handwritten note before her mom went through with the procedure. The letter is everything you would hope and dream of from your 4-year-old daughter: It’s funny, loving, and even comes with a mermaid sticker. “Have fun pulling your boobs out, love, Luna,” one side says. As an added touch, Luna also wrote “Bye boobies” on the back.

As for Teigen, she says she’s doing well, post-op. “Surgery went perfectly! So so so so so sore but waking up to this made it go away for half a minute at least,” she wrote on Instagram. This isn’t the first time Teigen has shared super candid mama moments from her life. Remember when she posted that all-too-relatable photo of Luna deciding to lift up Teigen’s dress and hang out under there while she was trying to have a moment to herself in the kitchen? “if u are thinking about having children, wonderful! but know u can’t do shit alone ever again ever,” Teigen wrote.

Or when Luna decided the pantry was her new home? (We like snacks too, Luna.)

Or even when Teigen announced to everyone that she got five whole minutes of working out in, which is honestly a lot to be proud of when you’ve got two kids and a hugely successful and busy career?

We love these real mom moments from Teigen, boobies and all.