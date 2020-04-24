Lysol Begs Consumers Not To Drink Their Cleaning Products

Lysol and Clorox are begging consumers not to drink disinfectants and cleaning products after President Donald Trump’s ridiculous press briefing
During an April 23 press conference President Donald Trump made the insinuation that ingesting disinfectant products could potentially and effectively kill the COVID-19 virus. However, the company responsible for producing some of the most popular disinfectants in the world is begging you not to get any ideas from the leader of our country. Reckitt Benckiser (RBGLY), the company that makes Lysol, issued a statement on Friday making it crystal clear that cleaning products should never — like NEVER EVER — be injected or ingested by humans.
The company explained they were issuing the statement after “recent speculation and social media activity,” not mentioning Trump by name.
“As a global leader in health and hygiene products, we must be clear that under no circumstance should our disinfectant products be administered into the human body (through injection, ingestion or any other route),” they explained, specifying that cleaning products should only be “used as intended and in line with usage guidelines.”
“We have a responsibility in providing consumers with access to accurate, up-to-date information as advised by leading public health experts,” they continued.
During the daily briefing by the coronavirus task force, Trump put it out there that maybe there could be a way to disinfect similar to external surfaces.
“And then I see the disinfectant where it knocks it out in one minute. Is there a way we can do something like that by injection inside or almost a cleaning … it would be interesting to check that,” he said. “It sounds interesting to me.”
During an appearance on CNN’s Anderson Cooper 360, CNN’s Chief Medical Correspondent, Dr. Sanjay Gupta, promptly called out Trump’s error.
“He also said it needs to be studied. Actually, it doesn’t. I mean we know the answer to this one,” he said. “I think everybody would know that that would be dangerous and counter-productive.”
Food and Drug Administration chief Dr. Stephen Hahn also told Anderson Cooper that he did not endorse the president’s comments. “I certainly wouldn’t recommend the internal ingestion of a disinfectant,” he said.
Clorox issued a similar statement. “Bleach and other disinfectants are not suitable for consumption or injection under any circumstances. People should always read the label for proper usage instructions,” they advised.
Need more proof? Many physicians and other health experts have taken to social media, also begging the world not to start drinking cleaning products.
Many people are also pointing out that Dr. Deborah Birx’s facial reaction to Trump’s idea is proof enough.