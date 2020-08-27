Macaulay Culkin Turned 40 And Is Here To Remind Us All That We’re Old

Barry King/WireImage/Frazer Harrison/Getty

Macaulay Culkin’s age is an aggressive reminder of our own mortality, and the internet is not okay

Kevin McCallister himself, aka Macaulay Culkin, is officially 40 years old. While anyone turning 40 is, of course, not exactly grounds for validating ageism, it’s… different when a child star grows up. The same laws just do not apply, because if Macaulay Culkin is 40, then many of us are rapidly approaching 40 or have surpassed it. Which is fine! But also… not fine?

Time, as they say, marches forward and so does Macaulay Culkin even though for many of us, he will forever remain John Candy’s adorable nephew in Uncle Buck, our beloved Kevin, and the tragic figure of Thomas J. in My Girl (it’s nice to have collective generational trauma, isn’t it? HE CAN’T SEE WITHOUT HIS GLASSES!).

But in reality, he’s 40. And he wants you to know about it.

Hey guys, wanna feel old? I'm 40. You're welcome. — Macaulay Culkin (@IncredibleCulk) August 26, 2020

Look, he’s not old. But come on, picturing the Olsen twins as the chainsmoking, billionaire fashion designers they really are and not the little “You got it, dude” cherubs they used to be is hard. Because when a youngster is catapulted into childhood stardom, it’s like time freezes on them forever — you know, like Walt Disney’s head (according to the urban legends you used to tell your friends to freak them out and look smart).

Anyhoo, the internet was predictably shook over this revelation.

NOT NOW MACAULAY, NOT NOW. I'M DEALING WITH ENOUGH STUFF ON TWITTER — J.J. Adams (@TheRealJJAdams) August 26, 2020

Me trying to do the math to figure out how this is possible pic.twitter.com/opARPHPfAv — Jennifer Klemann (@JennKlemann) August 26, 2020