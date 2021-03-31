Biden’s Pup Major ‘Nipped’ Another Person At The White House

MANDEL NGAN/POOL/AFP/Getty

Joe Biden’s youngest dog Major has bit another person at the White House

President Joe Biden’s younger dog Major just bit another person, his second biting incident of the month. The dog “nipped someone while on a walk” on Monday, but the person in question is doing just fine and does not have an injury. This is Major’s second biting incident, which isn’t uncommon among German Shepherds who want to protect their pack and need constant training.

Michael LaRosa, press secretary to first lady Jill Biden, told CNN that Major, Biden’s three-year-old German Shepherd rescue pup, “is still adjusting to his new surroundings.” The incident occurred on Monday, March 29, 2021 while Major was being walked around the White House lawn and he “nipped” a National Park Service employee. Per LaRosa, the individual was seen by the White House Medical Unit “out of an abundance of caution” and was shortly thereafter cleared for work without injury.

Out for a walk on the White House South Lawn. pic.twitter.com/DewO1u0iOJ — Jeff Mason (@jeffmason1) March 29, 2021

This Twitter video above was taken on the day of the biting. I’m no dog training expert, but it looks like Major is being walked by a Secret Service member, who is on the phone? The White House can’t spring for an actual dog trainer to walk these dogs???

Major actually left the White House earlier this month when he bit another employee of the U.S. Secret Service on March 8, 2021 and he and his older doggy brother Champ went home to Delaware for training. Both dogs returned to the White House only last week, so yes, the dog is very much adjusting after being moved around between homes.

After the first biting incident, Biden told ABC News that Major was reacting the way any guard dog would if startled by a new person.

“You turn a corner, and there’s two people you don’t know at all. And (Major) moves to protect,” Biden said. “But he’s a sweet dog. Eighty-five percent of the people there love him. He just — all he does is lick them and wag his tail. But… I realize some people, understandably, are afraid of dogs to begin with.”

According to the American Kennel Club, German Shepherds are highly intelligent dogs that need lots of training and stimulation. “This breed’s high level of intelligence and strong willingness to work mean your German Shepherd must receive consistent and ongoing training from an early age. A bored German Shepherd is a destructive German Shepherd,” says the AKC. The Southern California German Shepherd Rescue even says that you should not adopt a German Shepherd “if you do not have the time, patience and energy to exercise, train and manage them in interactions with all people and all animals” as they are “high maintenance dogs.”

In no way am I suggesting that Joe Biden isn’t a good dog dad, but he’s the president… he doesn’t have time to be doing clicker training and doggy obstacle courses with these German Shepherds. He’s got like, you know, a super demanding job.

What I am suggesting is that Biden get Cesar Millan on the phone and do a livestream doggy obedience class from the White House lawn, because I will watch the hell out of that. Major and Champ are good doggos, they just need a little support.