Sweet Man Takes Hair And Makeup Lessons To Help His Aging Wife

A local hair stylist shared a post on her Facebook page about a local man who wanted to learn to do his wife’s hair and makeup

During the early stages of courtship, it’s not uncommon for couples to imagine themselves growing old together. Yet “old” is subjective isn’t it? Pure sophistry, as a philosophy teacher might argue. A teenager thinks 30 is old. A 35-year-old thinks 50 is old. At 50, “old” becomes 70 and higher. And so on. But true partners actually understand what it means to “grow old” together. Case in point: This sweet gentleman in Canada who went down to a local beauty college to learn how to do his wife’s hair and makeup as she’s struggling to do her own beauty routine these days.

Before we go any further, as a public service announcement, this is your warning to have some tissue ready. You’re going to need it.

An Alberta senior has gone viral for learning how to do his wife’s hair and makeup, as she can’t do it for herself anymore.

City News reports that Carrie Hannah, the school administrator of the Delmar College of Hair and Esthetics in Red Deer, Alberta says the man came to the school unannounced and asked if there were any upcoming classes he could join to help him understand how to do his wife’s hair. Hannah asked the man if he could participate in a class right then and there.

What a sweetheart! 💕 “Alberta man takes impromptu hair, make up lesson at local college to help aging wife”https://t.co/fCBekLsOL8 — Maple girl 🇨🇦🍁✨💫💥♐️🎼 (@Euronorth) April 23, 2021

He got a quick lesson on how to curl hair and how to correctly apply mascara. A post from Hair Designs by Britney shows him learning the ropes and has been shared on the platform over 100,000 times.

“This lovely gentleman came in today to learn how to curl his wife’s hair. His wife is unable to curl her own hair and often burns herself, so he stepped up to the plate and learned how to curl her hair,” Britney wrote in the Facebook post. “We had the pleasure of teaching him! We taught him how to do volume curls on short hair, how to protect her skin from being burned and we even taught him to put on her mascara.”

“He started to explain that his wife was struggling with her vision right now, and was struggling to curl her own hair and was burning herself. He really wanted to help her,” Hannah added to the paper.

“He genuinely cared. He knows his wife always cared about her appearance, and he wanted to help her.”

Hannah admits that giving a lesson of that sort was a first in her 31 years in the profession, but it was one of her best days as a teacher.

“He just genuinely warmed everyone’s hearts and just really feel good. We really needed some cheering up, and he sure did it,” Hannah added.

Hannah claims he was a quick study and took a moment to get a quick cut for himself before leaving the salon.

Judging by all of the comments on the now-viral post, he made more than a few thousand people learn about the power of love, while learning how to make his wife feel beautiful.