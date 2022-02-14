Guy Is Willing To Miss The Birth Of His Child For New 'Batman' Movie

(E+ / Getty Images)

A 28-year-old man is ready to miss the birth of his child in order to see ‘The Batman’ on opening day

The internet is full of passionate, conflicting opinions on every topic and issue under the Sun, and seeing the internet collectively agree on anything is becoming a rarer and rarer sight. This is one of those sights. A 25-year-old pregnant woman just posted to Reddit’s r/AITA (Am I The A**hole) asking for advice on how to talk to her husband, a 28-year-old man who has decided that missing the birth of his child in order to avoid spoilers of the new Robert Pattinson-starring The Batman is a totally fine and non-selfish thing to do. The internet felt otherwise.

“As you may know, there is a new Batman movie releasing on early March. My husband is a big fan of that kind of stuff and wants to see it opening day. The issue is that our estimated due date is exactly on that day. I know that only a fraction of babies are actually born on the exact due day but I have always been very regular on my periods and I have a feeling that I may be one of those cases,” the woman explained.

The husband said that the wife was being ‘irrational and emotional’ for wanting him to be present for the birth of their child

“He says it is important to see the movie the first day because of spoilers and that, even I end up having the baby that day while he is watching the movie, at worst he would arrived a few hours late and is not such a big deal. He says I am being irrational and emotional because of being pregnant. I am upset because I feel deprioritize by him,” she adds, then asking if she is the a**hole in the situation.

The internet ripped this man a new one. “Oh, right, a grown up man can’t wait a couple of days to see a comics movie because spooooileeerrrsss and you’re being irrational and emotional,” said one post.

Redditors also pointed out the many ways this man could avoid spoilers and, you know, be present for the birth of his child, should his wife go into labor on the opening day of The Batman. For example, staying off the internet and spending time with your newborn could be a way to avoid spoilers! Just a thought!

Others offered a compromise, saying the husband could go to the movie but should have his phone on him and be ready to leave should the wife go into labor. That wasn’t going to work for the husband though, as he expressed wanting to watch it uninterrupted.

Also, as one Redditor wisely pointed out, there aren’t going to be that many spoilers in a story we’ve seen rehashed dozens of times. “Also, and I say this as a Batman nerd, how many spoilers can you really get with a comic approaching 100 years old that has a pretty set formula?”

Spoiler alert: Bruce Wayne is Batman, and this guy is getting served divorce papers if he sticks to prioritizing a new comic book hero flick over his wife and newborn child.