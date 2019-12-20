Mariah Carey Gifts Us With A Brand-New ‘All I Want For Christmas Is You’ Video

Mariah Carey/Youtube

Mariah Carey’s timeless hit ‘All I Want For Christmas Is You’ gets a video facelift

The “Queen of Christmas” is back, blessing all of her fans with a brand spanking new “All I Want For Christmas Is You” video, and we are absolutely here for all of it.

Mariah Carey just dropped an updated version of the video for the 1994 hit she made famous. The iconic tune topped Billboard’s Hot 100 chart for the first time ever this month and Carey decided to celebrate with a new look and feel for us to love and cherish from this day forward.

The “All I Want for Christmas Is You (Make My Wish Come True Edition)” is already being viewed and downloaded by millions and who can blame anyone? Her hit is the Christmas song to get everyone in the holiday spirit. It starts out with an adorable little girl staring at Carey in a holiday shop window donning a skin-tight Santa suit (just like the original) and looking as gorgeous and youthful as ever. She really is the queen.

The video also shows the young girl discovering a magical land filled with closeups of Carey and her dancers dressed as candy canes shaking their jingle bells to the music. Carey also breaks out a brand-new nutcracker bodysuit and plunging red sparkly gown that rocks every single of her 49 years on this Earth.

Carey’s new vid may be a nod to her 25th anniversary rerelease of her holiday album, “Merry Christmas.” There are few things more holiday season than her song, a cinnamon-scented candle, and decking the halls in your jammies. She embodies the spirit of Christmastime, and getting a brand-new way to appreciate her world-famous song is the holiday gift that keeps on giving.

As an added surprise, Carey’s twins, Moroccan and Monroe, eight, make cameos in the video, as well as her dog Cha Cha (because of course). The pop icon also put on a live Q&A where she reminisces about her Christmas hit, saying in part, “We wanted to make a modern classic and that has been the theme from the beginning,” Carey said in the video. She added that it is “the opposite from the original video … This is more of a production but I feel like it has the same spirit if not more because of how the song has affected me over the years.”

She continued: “I think the fact that it’s endured this whole time and people tell me it really makes them feel festive and even in the middle of July people will send me videos of people singing the song,” she said. “As a songwriter it’s a very big accomplishment.” The mom-of-two has earned $60 million in royalties since her song’s debut in 1994 and I’m going on record to say she’s earned every penny with the joy she brings this time of year.