Marilyn Manson Sued For Sexual Assault, Sex Trafficking By ‘Game Of Thrones’ Actress

Game of Thrones actress Esmé Bianco is suing both Manson and his manager

Following allegations of sexual and physical abuse by actress Evan Rachel Wood, among several other women such as Game of Thrones actress Esmé Bianco, Marilyn Manson is now getting sued by Bianco.

According to the complaint filed on Friday in the United States District Court for the Central District of California, Bianco is suing both Manson, whose real name is Brian Warner, and his former manager, Tony Ciulla. She alleges Manson raped and sexually battered her, Rolling Stone reports.

“Mr. Warner used drugs, force, and threats of force to coerce sexual acts from Ms. Bianco on multiple occasions,” the lawsuit states. “Mr. Warner raped Ms. Bianco in or around May 2011.”

The complaint states that Warner “committed sexual acts” with Bianco at times when she was unconscious or unable to consent. “These acts include spanking, biting, cutting, and whipping Ms. Bianco’s buttocks, breasts, and genitals for Mr. Warner’s sexual gratification — all without the consent of Plaintiff.”

Bianco also alleges that Warner and Ciulla violated the Trafficking Victims Protection Reauthorization Act.

According to the complaint, Warner, Ciulla and Ciulla’s management company violated human trafficking laws by bringing Bianco from London to Los Angeles, leading her to believe she would act in a music video for Warner’s song “I Want to Kill You Like They Do in the Movies” that was never released and a horror film based Lewis Carroll’s Phantasmagoria that was never made.

“He promised work opportunities that never appeared while inserting himself in her visa process,” the complaint states, adding that Warner “[directed] Ms. Bianco to draft paperwork to confirm that she would star in his upcoming film.”

“By inserting himself in Ms. Bianco’s visa process, Mr. Warner was able to control Ms. Bianco by threatening to withdraw support if she displeased him,” the complaint continues. Bianco also claims Warner locked her in a bedroom in an effort to prevent her from escaping and that Warner forced her to perform “unpaid labor.”

“This included serving and preparing food for Mr. Warner and his guests, cleaning his apartment, consulting on his album, providing uncredited backup vocals during the creative process for the album Born Villain, and being offered up to his guests and bandmates to ‘spank,’” the lawsuit alleges. “Mr. Warner implied that because he had brought Ms. Bianco to the United States and provided housing, she owed him labor and sexual intimacy.”

Bianco claims that Warner controlled her by not only giving her drugs, but also depriving her of food and sleep. Warner is also accused of attempting to force Bianco to perform sexual acts with another woman on camera.

“Perhaps most horrifyingly, Mr. Warner locked Ms. Bianco in the bedroom, tied her to a prayer kneeler, and beat her with a whip that Mr. Warner said was utilized by the Nazis,” the lawsuit states. “He also electrocuted her.”

The lawsuit also states that Warner “forced her to sit at his feet during press visits,” “verbally degraded her during interviews,” and “attempted to bring a minor back to the hotel with him and Ms. Bianco.”

And on another occasion, “Mr. Warner cut Ms. Bianco with a Nazi knife during sex, without her consent, and photographed the cuts on her body. He then posted the photos online without her consent. Mr. Warner’s friends, bandmates, assistant, producer, and other colleagues witnessed various aspects of this abuse — including Mr. Ciulla.”

Bianco’s complaint makes the first legal action against Warner since allegations of sexual and physical abuse surfaced in February by Wood and several other women.

“I am inspired by Ms. Bianco’s courage and dedication to holding Brian Warner accountable,” Bianco’s lawyer, Jay Ellwanger, tells Rolling Stone. “While we understand that the criminal investigations are still ongoing, it is vital that we pursue every possible avenue to hold him accountable for the horrific acts he committed.”

If you or someone you know has been sexually assaulted, please contact the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673) or visit rainn.org.