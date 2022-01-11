Mark Wahlberg Works Out With Daughter Ella’s Boyfriend In Hilarious Video

Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for F45 Training

In a hilarious new video, Mark Wahlberg showed how he’s bonding with daughter Ella’s boyfriend: By hitting the gym together

There’s nothing like some good, old-fashioned bonding time between a man and his teenage daughter’s boyfriend. Mark Wahlberg has been putting that time in lately, as evidenced by a video he posted to Instagram, where he revealed that he and his teenage daughter Ella’s boyfriend have a shared hobby: They hit the gym together.

“I used to work out to keep the boys away from my girl and now, I’m working out with the boyfriend,” Wahlberg said to the camera, before panning it around the room to reveal Ella’s smiling boyfriend in a matching t-shirt. “Imagine that. Self-made.”

In the caption, Wahlberg wrote, “Ella is a lucky girl and I’m a lucky dad! He is a great young man.”

In the comments, Wahlberg’s wife and Ella’s mom, Rhea Durham, responded to the video with a string of laughing face emojis. The couple share Ella, who turned 18 in September, 12-year-old Grace, and sons 15-year-old Michael and 13-year-old Brendan.

In an interview on Live with Kelly and Ryan back in 2017, Wahlberg opened up about how he felt about then-14-year-old Ella dating.

“I want to know who she’s going to be hanging out with, what his parents are like, all that stuff,” he said, before sharing a story where Ella’s boyfriend came over with a surprise guest in tow. “He came to my house. He brought his mother along. He was very sweet and kind.”

Wahlberg continued, “It was one of those things where, I was like, ‘Oh wow, this boy’s really nice’ and now he’s not around anymore. I don’t know what happened. But I was not trying to intimidate him. I guess the relationship just didn’t work out, and somehow I got blamed.”

At least it doesn’t look like he needs to worry about that with Ella’s current BF.