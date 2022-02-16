Jeff Greenberg / Contributor/Getty

Disney World and Disneyland will no longer require face coverings for vaccinated visitors, but the unvaccinated should adhere to prior guidelines

Beginning Thursday, Feb. 17, Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida, will drop mask mandates for fully vaccinated visitors.

Disney announced the change to its guidelines on Tuesday, saying face coverings would be optional — indoors and outdoors — for vaccinated guests. Unvaccinated patrons, however, must remain masked inside.

“We expect Guests who are not fully vaccinated to continue wearing face coverings in all indoor locations, including indoor attractions and theaters,” their website reads. “Face coverings will still be required by all Guests (ages 2 and up) on enclosed Disney transportation, including Disney buses, monorails, and Disney Skyliner.”

Similar changes will be instituted at Disneyland in Anaheim, California, after the state of California lifted its indoor mask mandate. Unvaccinated guests (ages 2 and older) being asked to wear masks in all indoor locations. Face coverings will still be required for all guests, regardless of vaccination status, in certain indoor settings and in health settings, such as in First Aid, but are optional in outdoor areas.

Disneyland does not check vaccination status, but guests must attest that they are aware of the state of California’s recommendation that they be fully vaccinated or receive a negative COVID-19 test prior to entering theme parks.

Disney World encourages people to get vaccinated and, like the state of Florida, recommends face coverings.

The changes come after Universal Orlando Resort updated their mask policy based on local conditions Saturday. Fully vaccinated guests are no longer required to wear face coverings indoors or outdoors, while guests who have not been vaccinated are encouraged to wear masks while indoors. Universal does not require proof of vaccinations.