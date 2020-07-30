Matthew McConaughey’s Releasing A Memoir And We’re Only Buying It If He Narrates The Audiobook

Gary Miller/Getty Images

Matthew McConaughey’s book is now available for preorder

Matthew McConaughey is many things: actor, philanthropist, professor, father, husband, resident hottie, and all-around good guy. Now he has one more title: author. We have a feeling his book will take readers on quite the ride. Alright, alright, alright.

The Oscar winner announced on social media this week that he’s been working on a book called “Greenlights,” that’s a compilation of his personal writing over the years. “Ever since I learned to write, I’ve been keeping a journal. Writing down anything that turned me on, turned me off, made me laugh, made me cry, and made me question what kept me up at night,” McConaughey said.

Are you lit? #GreenlightsBook available now for preorder. info at https://t.co/WgBBklW8LD – On sale 10.20.20 pic.twitter.com/6rwwqPL7rq — Matthew McConaughey (@McConaughey) July 29, 2020

He continued: “Two years ago I worked up the courage to take all those journals off into solitary confinement just to see what I had and I returned with a book,” he said before showing fans the actual book featuring a black-and-white portrait of the actor on the cover. Holy excited, Batman.

McConaughey said he chose the name “Greenlights” because “it’s a story about how I have and we all can catch more of them in this life we’re living.” “We don’t like the red and yellow lights because they take up our time. When we realize that they all eventually turn green, that’s when they reveal their rhyme. That’s when life’s a poem and we start getting what we want and what we need at the same time,” he said. “If you know how, and when, to deal with life’s challenges—how to get relative with the inevitable—you can enjoy a state of success I call ‘catching greenlights.’”

On the website for “Greenlights,” which is available for pre-order now, McConaughey said in the book, readers will find, “Notes about successes and failures, joys and sorrows, things that made me marvel, and things that made me laugh out loud. How to be fair. How to have less stress. How to have fun. How to hurt people less. How to get hurt less. How to be a good man. How to have meaning in life.”

The real question is: “When in the hell will this be available as an audiobook that he reads to us?” because nothing would make people happier than hearing McConaughey’s sweet southern drawl tell the story of his life. Just the little snippet he read on Instagram this week has us extremely wondering. The book will be released on October 20, 2020.

“Hopefully, it’s medicine that tastes good, a couple of aspirin instead of the infirmary, a spaceship to Mars without needing your pilot’s license, going to church without having to be born again, and laughing through the tears,” the True Detective star said.

This will be one wild ride for sure.