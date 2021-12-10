Neflix

Maya Vander, one of the main realtors on the hit Netflix show Selling Sunset, announced on Instagram that she has experienced a pregnancy loss at 38 weeks.

“Yesterday was the hardest day of my life. I had a still birth at 38 weeks,” she wrote. Vander has a daughter Elle, 19 months, and son Aiden, 2, with her husband. They were expecting son, whom they named Mason, before Christmas.

“I always heard of it but never imagined I’ll be part of the statistics. Instead of delivering a baby, I get to go home with a memory box… I do not wish this on anyone,” she continued in the heartbreaking post. She shared the news of her third pregnancy on Instagram this summer and it was featured near the end of Season 4 of Selling Sunset when she told her coworkers, joking that she was always pregnant.

“What was a regular weekly checkup turned into a nightmare that I never imagine will happen to me,” she continued in her post. “Given I share my pregnancies in the show I knew I’ll have to post about this and avoid the “when is your due date” question. You will always be in our heart baby Mason.”

In October, the realtor and business owner wrote on Instagram that, “Some people think I’m crazy for having a 3rd child but I can’t express enough how grateful I am to be these babies mom. Pregnancy is such an incredible experience, one I’d never take for granted. A woman’s body can do incredible things.”

According to the CDC, stillbirth affects about one in 160 births. Each year about 24,000 babies are stillborn in the U.S. “Both miscarriage and stillbirth describe pregnancy loss, but they differ according to when the loss occurs. In the United States, a miscarriage is usually defined as loss of a baby before the 20th week of pregnancy, and a stillbirth is loss of a baby at or after 20 weeks of pregnancy,” the organization said.