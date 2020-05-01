McDreamy & McSteamy Show How To Socially Distance In Adorable Pic

Eric Dane/Twitter

This photo of McDreamy and McSteamy is a balm for our weary eyeballs

Grey’s Anatomy fans, be still your hearts because this is the flashback to end all flashbacks. McDreamy and McSteamy have McTeamed up (sorry not sorry for the pun) to show us all how to practice proper social distancing in this new photo.

Eric Dane (also known as Dr. Mark Sloan/McSteamy) and Patrick Dempsey (McDreamy, obvs), who starred on the hit medical drama for six seasons, posted an adorable photo showing the two of them hanging out (insomuch as anyone is “hanging out” these days).

“Blurry pic of how to hang out 6 feet apart,” Dane wrote on Twitter and Instagram this week as the two hunky TV doctors hiked somewhere scenic, looking every bit the part of a Land’s End catalog.

Blurry pic of how to hang out 6 feet apart @PatrickDempsey pic.twitter.com/cDsqbHigBc — Eric Dane (@RealEricDane) April 29, 2020

Fans, naturally, lost their collective minds. Both characters were beloved on the show, and both characters were mercilessly killed off by Shonda Rhimes. Lol.

Someone needs to put this tweet in the Louvre:

Lmao more like 6 feet under https://t.co/f3GQzbliCI — Cherat (@suncheynne) April 30, 2020

In 2012, Dane announced he would be leaving Grey’s, and his character died as a result of that wild plane crash back in season eight.

“I am extremely grateful to everyone at Grey‘s, ABC and Shondaland for the experience and memories I have had over the course of this run,” he told TVLine in a statement. “It has been wonderful to work alongside and learn from a creative force such as Shonda Rhimes.”

Shonda Rhimes echoed his statement at the time: “After much consideration and conversations, he and I have decided that this is the right time for his storyline to end,” she said. “We’re a big family here at Grey‘s with a long history together and Eric will always remain an important part of our family.”

Toward the close of season 11, McDreamy died after his car was struck by a semi-truck and he received poor medical care at a smaller hospital. Fans everywhere mourned the loss of Derek Shepard, and many wondered why his character was killed off. Rhimes answered their questions not long after the episode aired.

“The decision to have the character die was not a difficult one,” Rhimes said at the time. “What were the options? Derek was going to walk out on Meredith and leave her high and dry and what was that going to mean? That was going to suggest that their love was not true, that the thing we said for 11 years was a lie, and McDreamy wasn’t McDreamy. For me, that was untenable. Meredith and Derek’s love had to remain Meredith and Derek’s love. So as painful as that was for me as a storyteller, the only way to preserve what felt true to me was that Derek was going to have to die in order for that to remain honest.”

Whew. Well, it’s nice to see their characters (and the humans who portrayed them) hanging out together safely in the “afterlife.” MORE OF THIS, PLEASE.