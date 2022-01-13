Megan Fox & Machine Gun Kelly Announce Engagement In Most On-Brand Way Possible

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for iHeartMedia

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly are engaged, and they announced the happy news in a predictably unhinged social media post

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly are engaged! After a whirlwind year-and-a-half of dating, the pair announced their engagement in a post on Instagram that is both predictable and gloriously unhinged — basically, perfectly on-brand for them.

Fox posted the announcement, which included a sweet video of the couple under a huge beautiful tree, with MGK getting down on one knee, Fox looking shocked and over the moon, and then Fox dropping to her knees to put on the ring and hug and kiss her brand new fiancé. It’s honestly very sweet.

The post’s caption is where things go just a little off the rails.

“In July of 2020 we sat under this banyan tree,” Fox wrote. “We asked for magic. We were oblivious to the pain we would face together in such a short, frenetic period of time. Unaware of the work and sacrifices the relationship would require from us but intoxicated off of the love. And the karma.”

She continued, “Somehow a year and a half later, having walked through hell together, and having laughed more than I ever imagined possible, he asked me to marry him. And just as in every lifetime before this one, and as in every lifetime that will follow it, I said yes.”

If you stop reading there, the caption is poetic and beautiful and honestly, really fitting for the couple. But at the very end, Fox adds, “…and then we drank each other’s blood.”

There it is.

Anyway, that’s unexpected but also sort of not for Fox and MGK, who are both unapologetically a little out there and seem to fully embrace that in one another. The Insta post indicated they got engaged on Tuesday, and we’re happy for them. We can only assume the wedding will also be very on-brand for the couple, and for that reason, we can’t wait to see it.