Meghan Markle Pens Children’s Book Inspired By Harry & Archie

Random House and Chris Jackson/Getty

Meghan Markle’s new book will be available on June 8

You can now add “children’s book author” to Meghan Markle’s list of accomplishments. Her new book titled, “The Bench,” is being released on June 8 and it tells the sweet story of the relationships between fathers and sons.

The book, which was written through a mother’s eyes, was inspired by her husband, Prince Harry, and son, Archie Mountbatten-Windsor. According to an official press release, the book “captures the evolving and expanding relationship between fathers and sons” and “reminds us of the many ways that love can take shape and be expressed in a modern family.”

Markle explained that the book was inspired by a Father’s Day poem she wrote for Harry.

The couple is expecting a baby girl this summer. “The Bench started as a poem I wrote for my husband on Father’s Day, the month after Archie was born,” Meghan said in the press release from publisher Random House Children’s Books. “That poem became this story.”

Introducing THE BENCH, the debut children’s book from Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex with illustrations by @theartoffunnews, about the special bond between father and son—as told through a mother’s eyes. Also available as an audiobook read by the author. https://t.co/uCuvabPJv3 — Random House Kids (@randomhousekids) May 4, 2021

Available to preorder now and on sale 6/8. https://t.co/uCuvabPJv3 pic.twitter.com/OZpNcVmyR4 — Random House Kids (@randomhousekids) May 4, 2021

Her book is illustrated by Caldecott-winning artist Christian Robinson. “Christian layered in beautiful and ethereal watercolor illustrations that capture the warmth, joy, and comfort of the relationship between fathers and sons from all walks of life; this representation was particularly important to me, and Christian and I worked closely to depict this special bond through an inclusive lens,” she said. “My hope is that The Bench resonates with every family, no matter the makeup, as much as it does with mine.”

Several pages of the book were teased, showing gorgeous illustrations that show a father in a military uniform picking up his son while his mom watches from the window. Harry previously served as a captain in the British Army. Another shows a father napping with his son snuggling on his chest. Meghan’s words read: “From here you will rest, see the growth of our boy,” referring to the bench.

In the press release, the pregnant mom-of-one is described as “a mother, wife, feminist, and activist” who “currently resides in her home state of California with her family, two dogs, and a growing flock of rescue chickens.”

In addition to the book, the couple have been busy since announcing they were stepping back from royal duties. They secured a multi-year deal with Netflix to produce several pieces. Harry recently announced he will be making a series about the Invictus Games competitors called Heart of Invictus. Their company, Archewell Audio, also announced a multi-year partnership with Spotify to produce a series of podcasts.

You can preorder the book on Amazon here. It is selling for $18.99. Markle will also narrate the audiobook edition, which is aimed at three to seven year olds.