Meghan Markle Makes Surprise Appearance To Honor ‘Quiet Heroes’ Of The Pandemic

Meghan Markle made her first public appearance since she penned a New York Times article in which she shared news of her miscarriage

The Duchess of Sussex made an unannounced appearance on Sunday night’s CNN Heroes special and delivered a short speech in a pre-taped segment, the first public appearance since she revealed that she suffered a miscarriage. Meghan wrote about her ordeal in a touching article written for the New York Times in November.

“In a year that has been universally challenging for everyone, I’m inspired by the stories of compassion in our communities. Across the country, people have put their own needs aside to come together and support the collective well-being of those around them,” said Meghan, who appeared to be speaking from her home in California.

“For many families, the impact of the pandemic has been catastrophic, and far too many were faced with the heartbreaking question: How am I going to put food on the table for my family? But in the face of this devastating reality, we also saw the power of the human spirit and the remarkable ways that communities respond in challenging times. We saw the good in people, in our neighbors and in entire communities coming together to say they would not stand by while our neighbors went hungry,” she continued.

“When kids’ lunch programs came to a halt, we saw our neighbors make sure that those children received the nutrition they need. And when those who are immunocompromised or most vulnerable couldn’t leave their homes, we, as a community, showed up to deliver the food they needed to their doorsteps,” Meghan said. “We know the value of food; as nourishment, as a life source, and in the moments of crisis, the warmth of a meal can feel as comforting as a much-needed hug – especially in the absence of human contact due to the social distancing we’re all experiencing.”

“These moments reminded so many that they’re cared for. Tonight, we are celebrating these quiet heroes, some of whom I know and others that we applaud from afar. These individuals stood up and made sure the most basic needs of our communities were met,” the duchess continued. “They made sure those around them did not have to suffer in isolation. They nourished their neighbors in more ways than one.”

“And they showed us, all of us, that even in the darkest times when we come together, we have the power to remind someone else that there is hope and that we will be okay,” Meghan said.

Since stepping aside as senior royals, Meghan, along with her husband Prince Harry, lived in Canada for a short time before settling down in California. After their departure from The Firm, as the British Royal Family refers to the institution, Meghan and Harry have volunteered in and around the Los Angeles area.

This is not the first time Meghan has offered support for food-based care and charities. In April, Meghan and Harry, along with other volunteers, helped deliver meals for Project Angel Food, a non-profit charity that cooks and delivers meals to people living with critical illnesses.

Then in June, the couple visited Homeboy Industries, a social justice organization working to help formerly incarcerated and previously gang-involved people in L.A.; while visiting the site, Meghan and Harry joined the group’s participants to prepare food for the #FeedHOPE program. The program hires Homeboy participants to provide meals to seniors and youth across L.A.