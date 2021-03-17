Michelle Obama’s Joining Our First Virtual Book Club And You’re Invited!

Scary Mommy and Crown Publishing Group

Join us (and Michelle Obama!) April 12th on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, TikTok, or Twitch!

We started the Scary Mommy Book Club a few months ago because there’s no better time for a book club! Our kids are driving us nuts, our seasonal allergies are freaking us out completely (thanks, pandemic) and we desperately need some time to ourselves.

We can’t help you find time, but we know what you can do with it when you find it. READ WITH US. And join us in our first virtual event which happens to feature the most incredible woman on the planet. Yes, we’re talking about our Forever First Lady, Michelle Obama. This is going to be a hard act to follow, but you’re invited to help us celebrate the launch of our Book Club by spending a (virtual) evening with Michelle Obama and us! And we’re making it super easy for you to find us. We’ll be streaming on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, and Twitch.

We’ll be sitting down with members of our community, their kids, and Michelle! Becoming has just been adapted for young readers, and we’re discussing how to use this book to talk to your kids about tough subjects. Seeing how Mrs. Obama shapes her life story for young readers reminds us that kids are ready for tough topics — it may be the adults that don’t give them the credit for being ready. Becoming, adapted for young readers, is the help we need to tackle the tough subjects that have permeated our year.

This year has been tough. Some of us are teachers. Some of us are nurses. Some of us are caring for sick loved ones. Some of us are just feeling lucky we’re healthy. What better way to connect with each other than to do it virtually? And what better way to get let your mind travel than by diving into a book? You may be an avid reader, or you may not have had the time to pick up a book in months or even years. Wherever you fall — you are welcome with us. The Scary Mommy Book Club is for anyone who needs a laugh, needs some space, or just needs to zone out on a good book for a while.

