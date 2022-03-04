Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher are raising funds for Ukraine.

The Ukrainian-American actor and her husband pledge to match up to $3 million in donations to their GoFundMe campaign, which will support Ukrainian aid efforts through Flexport and Airbnb

Mila Kunis broke her silence on the Russian invasion of her homeland Ukraine on Thursday, pledging to match up to $3 million in donations to refugees and humanitarian efforts.

The actor and her husband, Ashton Kutcher, launched a GoFundMe page titled Stand With Ukraine, sharing her devastation at what is happening in her birth country. In a video posted to their social media accounts, Kunis and Kutcher announced their donation, which will benefit two organizations Flexport and Airbnb. Flexport is organizing shipments of relief supplies to refugee sites in Poland, Romania, Hungary, Slovakia and Moldova, and Airbnb is providing free, short-term housing to refugees fleeing Ukraine, according to the couple.

“Today, I am a proud Ukrainian,” Kunis wrote on the GoFundMe page. “While my family came to the United States in 1991, I was born in Chernivtsi, Ukraine in 1983. Ukrainians are proud and brave people who deserve our help in their time of need. This unjust attack on Ukraine and humanity at large is devastating and the Ukrainian people need our support.”

In the video, Kutcher added, “While we witness the bravery of the people of the country [Kunis] was born in, we’re also witness to the needs of those who have chosen safety.” Kutcher said the money raised will have an “immediate impact” and provide housing, supplies and resources to the areas in need.

As of Friday morning, Kunis and Kutcher have raised over $3 million of their $30 million goal thanks to 8,800 donations.

“The people of Ukraine are strong and brave, but being strong and brave doesn’t mean you’re not worthy of support,” Kunis concluded in the video. “We need to support the people of Ukraine. Please help us.”