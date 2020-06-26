Mindy Kaling Uses Her Birthday To Share Rare Photo Of Her Daughter

Mindy Kailing/Instagram

On her birthday, Mindy Kaling decided to bless us all with a cute photo of her little girl

We don’t often see glimpses of actress, writer, producer, and all-around amazing human Mindy Kaling’s little girl. Her adorable daughter Katherine was born two years ago and since then, we’ve only been blessed with a handful of images — none showing her face. That’s totally fine by us, we’ll take what we can get. She’s literally the cutest, even when all we see is her dress and hair.

“A very special birthday morning breakfast,” Kaling captioned the super cute snap. Mom and daughter are both dressed up for the occasion and even though we can’t see her face, she looks like her momma’s mini-me.

Kaling, who turned 41 on June 24th, last showed us a little bit of Katherine on Mother’s Day, May 10. “Sending a little extra love today to all of the moms, and to anyone who may be missing theirs right now. It’s nice how through my daughter, I am able to experience memories with my own mom. If you have a favorite memory about your mom or mother figure, I’d love to hear!” she wrote.

Can we please have all of Katherine’s sweet little outfits in grown-up lady size? Please?

Judging by what Kaling has shared with the world about her life, Katherine has it pretty good. Check out the backyard play-set she got last year. “All I’ve ever wanted for my kid is to have ‘the fun house,'” Kaling wrote at the time. Well, looks like that’s happening.

They look like they have a blast together, matching pajamas and all.

We will take whatever Mindy feels comfortable revealing when it comes to this ridiculously cute kiddo.