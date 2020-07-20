Republican Governor Says School Kids Who Catch COVID-19 Will ‘Get Over It’

Jacob Moscovitch/Getty

The Missouri Governor also says children not returning to school ‘will create more problems than the virus will ever think about creating’

On Friday, the Republican governor of Missouri not only pushed for kids to return to school, but he also controversially stated that once they do, they’ll get COVID-19, they’ll “go home,” and they’ll “get over it.”

Missouri Governor Mike Parson was a guest on local talk radio station KFTK when he discussed with host Marc Cox COVID-19, face masks, and “moving forward” — which, according to Parson, includes kids returning to school.

“These kids have got to get back to school,” Parson said, per HuffPost. “They’re at the lowest risk possible. And if they do get COVID-19, which they will — and they will when they go to school — they’re not going to the hospitals. They’re not going to have to sit in doctor’s offices. They’re going to go home and they’re going to get over it.”

Parson continued to say that the risk of “not putting them back in school will create more problems than the virus will ever think about creating.” And, no doubt, Twitter had words.

“COVID: Get Over It” is pretty close to the actual GOP message right now. https://t.co/Mj2p5fqdNo — Pod Save America (@PodSaveAmerica) July 20, 2020

Dear @GovParsonMO: The most recent large scale study shows children between 10 and 19 transmit #COVIDー19 just like adults. That means teachers, parents and grandparents will get infected. Some will go to the hospital and some will die. Get the problem?#mondaythoughts https://t.co/tj26PJwrEv — Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) July 20, 2020

This is willfully endangering our kids—and entire communities—for political gain. Forcing schools to reopen without providing them with the resources they need to do so safely is reckless, dangerous, and the last thing we should do. https://t.co/3otpKsReDA — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) July 20, 2020

Giving a generation of children lifelong organ damage to own the libs — Doc Wolverine, Attending Fursician (@Doc_Wolverine) July 20, 2020

The “going to get over it” part is the @GOP telling you that what happens to your kids after they catch (and possibly pass on this virus) is none of their concern. — Negrodamus 🧙🏾‍♂️ (@jumoffit) July 20, 2020

@GovParsonMO has totally screwed #Missouri. I hope you can all vote for a Dem in November.



The kids will get it? Yeah so will mom and dad, grandma and grandpa, teachers, janitors, school nurses.



Governors should have to pass an IQ test. — SureReality 🇺🇸 🇬🇧 🇦🇺 🇨🇦 🇳🇿 (@SureReality) July 20, 2020

And what happens when the teachers get it? What happens when the substitute teachers get? Then the other staff, parents, other care givers? This is beyond idiotic. — 241Special (@special_241) July 20, 2020

That's not what actually happens in the real world.



For some children, they get sick, they require hospitalization, and they die. These "pro-life" GOPers are perfectly fine watching *your* kids get sick and die so they can make money on your risk. — lawhawk #maskingforafriend (@lawhawk) July 20, 2020

While COVID-19 symptoms are generally milder in children — according to a recent study published in Pediatrics of COVID-19 in Chinese children, 90 percent of those who tested positive for the disease had mild symptoms or none at all — not all kids “get over it.” According to Johns Hopkins Medicine, serious illness in children with COVID-19 is possible; in fact, the aforementioned study reported that 10 percent of infants with a positive COVID-19 test became critically ill. And, while severe illness rates were lower in older children, there are rare cases of children in each age group that required hospitalization — and one 14-year-old died.

It doesn’t end there, either. Remember Zach Leviton, the 16-year-old boy from Wheeling, Illinois who died in April? Or, how about the hundreds of children currently hospitalized with COVID-19? Why didn’t they just “get over it”?

Missouri is among the more than 30 states experiencing a surge in COVID-19 cases. According to the New York Times‘ COVID-19 dashboard, Missouri had 35,316 total cases and more than 1,150 deaths, as of July 20.

“Mike Parson today said he is fine with every child in Missouri getting COVID-19 and spreading it to their family members. There is no place in our politics for such a reckless disregard for Missourians’ lives,” Missouri Democratic Party spokesman Kevin Donohoe said in a statement, per HuffPost.

Information about COVID-19 is rapidly changing, and Scary Mommy is committed to providing the most recent data in our coverage. With news being updated so frequently, some of the information in this story may have changed after publication. For this reason, we are encouraging readers to use online resources from local public health departments, the Centers for Disease Control, and the World Health Organization to remain as informed as possible.