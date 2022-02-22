‘Life imitates art,’ the actor wrote to her forgetful mom

We feel a little guilty, but Molly Ringwald‘s unfortunate collision of fantasy and reality is genuinely giving us life right now. Millennial moms everywhere know Ringwald as the iconic Samantha Baker from Sixteen Candles. We yearned for Jake Ryan, we cringed at a young Anthony Michael Hall, and we cackled at her sister’s wedding.

So when Ringwald shared that she got to repeat one of her iconic lines in real life, the nostalgia hit hard.

On Friday, February 18, the actress celebrated her 54th birthday and revealed her own mother forgot her big day. So Ringwald called her out in the best way possible.

“Actual conversation with my mom today,” she caption the Instagram a screenshot of the conversation with her mother.

The text begins with Ringwald referencing Sixteen Candles by repeating her character’s lines to her when her mom doesn’t offer her an unprompted “happy birthday.”

https://www.instagram.com/p/CaIhw7VPQ7v/

“That’s it? You don’t have anything else to say to me today?”

Ah yes, the line that really started it all.

Ringwald’s mom delivered a new relatable line now that we are mother’s ourselves after Ringwald joked how life was imitating art.

“How true,” she sent. ” It took me a few more years to forget.”

May we all have the grace to cut ourselves a break like Molly’s mama. But if you’re worried that Ringwald’s birthday was bust like her character Samantha’s, fret not.

The mom and actress shared an adorable photo of her and her besties going out for a nice, intimate dinner.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CaI9CAts8Ql/

“Friends make getting older fun,” she noted.

Her small photo gallery shows photos of Ringwald laughing deeply and treating herself as she sees fit. You go mama!

Not only did she get a nice, seemingly kid-free night out, Ringwald also got a cute coffee care package basket from Netflix full of coffee.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CaI_p3YM0Z_/

Knowing all that, we’re guessing her 54th birthday was just great, even with the momentary memory lapse from her mom.