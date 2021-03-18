Mom Boycotts Doing Dishes Until Her Family Gets Their Sh*t Together

MissPotkin/Twitter

Mom goes viral on Twitter after seeing how long her family will go without cleaning the house

If moms stopped picking up around the house, how long will it take for the rest of the family to get their shit together and start cleaning up? According to @MissPotkin’s Twitter thread, the answer is three whole days, or whenever the household runs out of cups.

It all started when a mom on Twitter (@MissPotkin) shared a photo of her messy kitchen. With dishes piling up in and on the sink, her family was clearly oblivious to the mess, so she decided she would stop cleaning until someone else in her household took notice and actually cleaned up the damn house. The saga began on March 15 and her family didn’t get their sh*t together until **checks notes** March 18!

“Two days ago, I decided to stop doing the dishes,” the mom wrote on March 17th, 2021. “I make all the dinners and I am tired of having to do all the cleaning too. SINCE THEN this pile has appeared and at some point they are going to run out of spoons and cups and plates. Who will blink first? Not me.”

Two days ago, I decided to stop doing the dishes. I make all the dinners and I am tired of having to do all the cleaning too. SINCE THEN this pile has appeared and at some point they are going to run out of spoons and cups and plates. Who will blink first? Not me. pic.twitter.com/IZkOwP3a6B — Miss Potkin (@MissPotkin) March 17, 2021

“Day 3 — they’ve used the last of the big bowls and they’ve run out of spoons. No one is saying anything about the big pile but I can hear their brains ticking. No, family, I will not be loading the dishwasher today,” she continued. “…There is a pan on the cooker with a single sausage in it. It’s been there for two days. I can’t look at it…”

Spoke too soon. Irish has resorted to making tea with the baby’s weaning spoon and it using the emergency cup. pic.twitter.com/BMR6kuXLzs — Miss Potkin (@MissPotkin) March 18, 2021

The mom stopped doing laundry and picking up piles (oh those damn piles) around the house too, wondering if anyone would notice the growing clutter.

Let me know when you want to talk about the fact that I stopped doing the laundry too. It’s getting a bit post apocalyptic. The piles are everywhere. pic.twitter.com/9NEUIVExwE — Miss Potkin (@MissPotkin) March 18, 2021

Oh, and she stopped doing the mental gymnastics that is anticipating buying new toilet paper before the current stash runs out, because if it weren’t for moms running to the grocery store, would toilet paper EVER get refilled by anyone else in the home? It would not.

The last of the loo roll in the downstairs loo was used at 7:04pm last night. It hasn’t been replaced. They downstairs loo is now out of action for anyone that remembers. For anyone that doesn’t...god help them. — Miss Potkin (@MissPotkin) March 18, 2021

Then, on March 18, 2021 — the unthinkable happened. After three days of dishes sitting out, it finally happened — her partner loaded the dishwasher!

But then, he didn’t turn it on!

4:41pm The dishwasher still isn’t on. The stress. — Miss Potkin (@MissPotkin) March 18, 2021

However, little by little, other parts of the home began to improve. “BUT LOOK! Toilet roll has appeared! The downstairs loo is back in action!” Potkin shared. “And every other loo! The toilet paper stacking is extremely Costco. There’s A LOT. Everywhere. SO MUCH LOO ROLL.”

And every other loo! The toilet paper stacking is extremely Costco. There’s A LOT. Everywhere. SO MUCH LOO ROLL. pic.twitter.com/OIXSC0d5c6 — Miss Potkin (@MissPotkin) March 18, 2021

Finally, by the end of the day, her partner ran the dishwasher.

When asked why he didn’t do it earlier, he said “I ran out of time.” I’ll take “Things Men Do” for 500, Alex!

Me: Did you not want to switch the dishwasher on earlier?



Irish: I ran out of time



Me:



Irish: — Miss Potkin (@MissPotkin) March 18, 2021

At the end of the day, Miss Potkin summed up her little Twitter experiment in the best way.

“Love is patient but love is also fucking tired because she works 14 hour days,” she wrote. “I know we are ALL tired but I am most tired. Me. I AM ALL THE TIRED.”

Well said.