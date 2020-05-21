‘Mom For A Minute’ Forum Provides Mother Figures To Those Without One

r/MomForAMinute and Persnickety Prints/Unsplash

Reddit’s “Mom For a Minute” forum is giving people the motherly support they wouldn’t have otherwise

A new Reddit forum will have you in your feelings after only a moment of scrolling. It’s called Mom For a Minute and it’s exactly what it sounds like — Redditors who don’t have a mother or who have a mother who isn’t supportive can share something they want motherly feedback on and perfect strangers reply with all kinds of encouragement, love, and advice. The posts are equal parts heartbreaking and heartwarming.

The sub’s description reads, “We are Mother Geese to our loving Ducklings. When you need understanding, congratulations, praise, or advice from a mother figure, but don’t have one IRL able or willing to provide that for you — we are here for you. We support you and love you unconditionally!” And that’s exactly what posters are finding when they share their stories. Most posts read like a little note to mom — people describe an achievement or new relationship and await comments from loving women who they don’t even know.

And the comments come.

If you have a present, loving, supportive mother it might be hard to understand the hollow feeling of not having a mom to text over your greatest accomplishments — or greatest heartbreaks.

It’s the most natural thing in the world to turn to her for everything if that’s the kind of mom you have, but not everyone can claim that. And that’s why this Reddit forum is absolute magic.

From a woman who just wants a mom who can’t wait to meet her new boyfriend…

… to a young lady who suffered abuse at the hands of the person who should love her most and now needs encouragement and support.

There are “moms” ready to rally for every situation — like a newly pregnant woman who wants advice from someone who’s been there.

And a new law school grad who just wants some congratulations from “family” that they’re not receiving from their own.

Earlier this week, the world collectively sobbed at a dad’s viral YouTube channel called “Dad How Do I?” and the premise here is similar in nature to Mom For A Minute. Rob Kenney, whose dad left their family when he was just 14, posts videos detailing how to do things people typically ask their dads about. From tying a tie to fixing a running toilet, Kenney provides dadly advice for those who don’t have a dad of their own to turn to.

In this chaotic time, there are endless reasons to want to throw your phone into a wood-chipper, but sometimes, the world can be very, very good. Stories like this definitely remind us of that.