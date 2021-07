My Mom May Be Gone, But I Found An Incredible Sign From Her In My New Home

A Boston native, I recently moved to Tampa suburb in search of more sunshine, literally and figuratively. The perfect storm of a pandemic, a divorce , and a medical scare facilitated a half-life crisis I could not ignore.

I am currently living in a town I had never even heard of a few short months ago. I originally put an offer on another home, sight unseen, before I even stepped foot on Tampa soil. I didn’t get it, thankfully, but that bold move prompted me to get on a plane to explore my possibilities.

During that trip, there was one home that greeted me with seemingly endless butterflies. It was like nothing I had ever experienced in my 48 years of life, and instantly made me feel like I was finally where I belonged. I felt compelled to share how those four walls brought me full circle in my grief journey, in the form of a letter.

To the family of the woman who owned my new home,

As soon as I walked into your beloved mom’s beautiful home, I knew it was the one for me. The sky high ceilings, distinct layout, architectural flair, and tranquil pool all made an everlasting impression, but the little butterfly decal on the sliding glass door was the thing that got me. As I approached the door in disbelief to take a closer look, brilliant butterflies artfully fluttered in the backyard, gracefully making their appearance known.

It gave me the chills. I’ll explain why.

Before my mom died of ovarian cancer in 2013, I asked her how she would communicate with me after she passed, knowing how desperately I’d miss her. “I’ll send butterflies,” she said, her eyes welling up with tears.

Sadly, I didn’t see a single butterfly for more than one year after she died. One day, I was so overwhelmed by grief that I drove to a butterfly place just to be around them, hoping for a sign. That sign eluded me until I walked into your mom’s home, almost eight years after my mom’s untimely death.