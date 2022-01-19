Mom Realizes She Celebrates Son’s Birth Date On Wrong Day In Viral TikTok

“Mom brain” award of the year goes to mom who got her son’s bday wrong for years

Emily Vondrachek is mom to four kids, all under the age of five, and on one fateful day in January, Vondrachek learned that she had been celebrating her nearly four year old son’s birthday on the wrong date since he was born in 2018.

“Here’s a little story to allow all the moms of little ones out there to maybe feel a little better about yourselves,” the Minnesota mom shared in a TikTok that now has 3 million views. “Here’s a real confidence boost for you.”

It all started when her doctor’s office called because the date that Vondrachek had listed for her son’s birthday — February 25, 2018 — was not lining up with what the insurance company had on file.

“Per my words, my son’s birthday is the 26th — I’m his mother, I know his birthday,” Vondrachek told her son’s doctor’s office.

“I’m about to call up my insurance company to let them have it,” she says, before wondering, “[But] maybe I should scroll back on Facebook to look at the birth announcement years ago to make sure.”

So she scrolled back on Facebook and saw that, lo and behold, her son Henry was actually born, not on February 26, 2018 — as she had been celebrating for years — but on February 25.

She then posted the various social media posts she shared on the wrong birth date over the past three years along with the birth announcement listing her son’s correct birth date.

“And you want to know the worst part?” she laughed. “It’s my middle child!”

To be fair, she does have four kids under the age of five, so let’s file this under “mom brain” sub-folder “middle child problems” and call a spade a spade, yeah? Happy early birthday young Henry, we hope it’s on the right day!