My Brain is Fried And Other Ways A Sleepless Kid is The Ultimate Slow Burn

This year has been something else, am I right? From changes in our schedules, to getting used to having everyone home together most of the time, we’ve all had to do a lot of adapting.

While I have to give a shout out to our kids for being super flexible, and pretty resilient, I gotta admit — I miss sleep.

All of the changes we’ve gone through have resulted in my kid’s sleep patterns being all out of sync, and the early mornings and late nights are starting to get to me. I love my child, but man I wish he’d sleep more than a couple of hours at a time.

My Brain is Fried

My mom-brain is bad enough these days, so add sleep deprivation into the mix and I’m lucky I remember my kid’s teacher’s name. Or my kid’s names. Staying up all night with your sleepless kid affects you too, and we all know sleep is needed for more than just beauty. *gestures to bags under my eyes*

And if my brain is fried, I know my kid’s is, too. He needs sleep just as much as I do. Occasional sleepless nights can be remedied with PURE Zzzs Kidz Melatonin Gummies and Liquid for ages 4+. They’re drug-free, non-habit forming, and taste great. Just the thing to help him get the rest we, uh, he needs.

I Look a Mess

I’m not trying to say that I normally look like a celebrity or a movie star, but I typically look better than this. Seriously, at this point, feeding the kids and making sure they get to where they need to go is all of the energy I can muster on just a couple hours of sleep each night.

Maybe if my kid stayed in his own bed all night long, I could run a comb through my hair. Or put on something other than sweatpants and that shirt from yesterday. And the day before.

There Are Uninvited Guests in My Bed

Speaking of kids staying in their own beds, I’d love it if my kid would stay in his own bed. Alone time with my husband is out of the question because as soon as things start heating up, here comes a tiny person who can’t sleep.

I know I’m not the only mom dealing with this dilemma. One way to help manage this is to ask your pediatrician about PURE Zzzs Kidz. A low, kid-friendly dose of melatonin that works naturally with your child’s sleep cycle may give your child a good night sleep* and give you your bed back. And really, isn’t getting your bed back the ultimate goal in life for parents?

My House is in Shambles

There are toys everywhere. Dishes are piling up in the sink. My house is in shambles, and yes so much of it has to do with my sleepless kid.

It’s impossible to clean when he’s awake because, well, he’s awake. When he finally goes to sleep, I don’t want to risk turning on a vacuum cleaner, running water, or even breathing and waking him up.

His sleep cycle is all off, and anything can throw it. With PURE Zzzs Kidz Melatonin , he’ll get the rest he needs naturally* and maybe I can finally pick this place up.

Every child deserves a good night’s sleep. Vicks PURE Zzzs Kidz Melatonin Gummies and Liquid are specially designed for kids with a low-dose of melatonin shown to help your child fall asleep naturally.*

*This statement has not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.