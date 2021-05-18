Naomi Campbell Welcomes Her First Baby

NaomiCampbell/Instagram and IKristy Sparow/Getty

Naomi Campbell announced the happy news on social media

Naomi Campbell surprised fans by announcing some exciting news — she’s just become a new mom.

The British supermodel, 50, welcomed her first baby, giving fans a sneak peak at her new daughter on Instagram, sharing a snap of her little girl’s tiny baby tootsies in her hand.

“A beautiful little blessing has chosen me to be her mother,” Campbell wrote in her Tuesday post. “So honoured to have this gentle soul in my life there are no words to describe the lifelong bond that I now share with you my angel. There is no greater love.”

Naomi Campbell having her baby at 50 gives me the same fuzzy feeling my mom getting remarried at 66 gave me 🥺 live yo dreammmmsss, follow your purpose. Don’t settle for an arbitrary timeline for noooobodyyyy. Everything you want will come. — Lil Chloe Wade (@Amina_F_Babiii) May 18, 2021

Fans were quick to jump in offering their congratulations to the new mom. Actress Zoe Saldana wrote, “oh my goodness congrats lady! What a blessing!!!” Designer Marc Jacobs added, “Oh my God!!!!! Today is the day?? How absolutely incredible. How lucky she is and how lucky you are! What a wonderful Mother you will be. Blessings all around.” Ryan Destiny commented, “Omg!! Congrats mama! Love you.”

Campbell rose to fame when she was a teenager, discovered at the age of 15. She was one of the few back in the ’80s, ’90s, and 2000s to be called a “supermodel,” her face recognized globally. Since then she’s graced the covers of every major fashion magazine.

Campbell has been open in the past about her desire to be a mom someday. “I’d love to have kids. I don’t discount anything in life. I love kids and always will,” she said in a 2018 interview with Vogue Arabia. “When I’m around children, I become a child myself. That’s the little girl I don’t ever want to lose.”

In 2017, she was singing the same tune about wanting to become a mom. “I think about having children all the time,” she explained. “But now with the way science is I think I can do it when I want.”

Naomi Campbell's baby daughter going home from the maternity ward. #NaomiCampbell pic.twitter.com/UpofxVqVVO — ClockOutWars (@clockoutwars) May 18, 2021

On the subject of being a single parent, she continued: “I do want a father figure. I think it’s important.” But she also appeared to suggest that could change in the future, adding: “It’s the way I feel today, sitting here talking to you.”

Omg! Naomi Campbell has a baby! I’m an auntie. 🥺💛 — Kelechi (@kelechnekoff) May 18, 2021

The supermodel talked about her relationship with her mom last year during the pandemic while she was quarantining alone, telling USA TODAY she “would have loved to have gone home, but I had to bear in mind my mother is in remission of cancer, my two grandmothers are older.”

Here’s hoping Campbell posts more pictures in the upcoming weeks. We have a feeling motherhood is going to look good on her.