NC State University Sends Students Home 2 Weeks After Reopening Due To COVID-19 Spread

Replay Photos/Getty

Students moved from in-person to online learning, then it closed campus altogether

Two weeks after classes resumed at North Carolina State University, undergraduate students were told to leave campus because of the increasing cases of COVID-19. They must be out by Sept. 6 at the latest.

The school moved from in-person classes to virtual classes this week, but even that was not enough to slow the spread, and eventually the NC State campus closed indefinitely. “We hoped and strived to keep residence halls open and safe to best serve our students,” Chancellor Randy Woodson said Wednesday. “However, the rapid spread and increasing rate of positive cases have made our current situation untenable.”

*COLLEGE COVID-19 UPDATE* {PART V} 🟥 NC STATE: closed down.

🟪 EAST CAROLINA: closed down after 262 cases found.

⬛️ TOWSON: closed down after 55 cases found.

🟨 GEORGIA TECH: 250+, 1 week.

🟨 IDAHO: 59 cases, 1 week.

🟩 N. MICHIGAN: 36 cases, 1 week.

🟦 DUKE: 22 cases, 1 week. — Seth Abramson (@SethAbramson) August 25, 2020

Around 7,400 students were living on campus at the start of the semester. That number dropped to 6,200 after the school moved to online courses. Students who leave campus will receive a prorated refund for housing and dining costs for the remainder of the semester.

Some students can apply for waivers to stay on-campus, though; they include international students who cannot return home, those with financial hardships or poor internet access, and students with family members at risk for COVID-19. Graduate students are currently being allowed to stay on campus, Woodson said, citing that many need to conduct research on campus.

nc state: just a lil cluster of covid cases here and there no biggie 😌

nc state 24 hours later: 500+ students in quarantine or isolation — Kelly Fawcett (@kiwi_USA) August 20, 2020

NC State University implemented a rigorous testing and tracing program to ensure they took measures to slow the spread of the virus and found 325 positive cases that popped up during the week of Aug. 20 to 26. “This has been a very difficult week for NC State. The spread of the virus has been unrelenting,” Woodson said at the news conference. The cases have been traced to dorms, fraternity and sorority houses, and off-campus apartments.